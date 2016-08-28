Motor racing-Silverstone upbeat after F1 ownership change
LONDON, Jan 28 The owners of British Grand Prix circuit Silverstone are confident Liberty Media's takeover of Formula One will give them room to make a profit and stay on the calendar.
Aug 28 (Gracenote) - Driver and Constructor Standings after the Formula One Belgian Grand Prix at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps on Sunday Drivers Points 1. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 232 2. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 223 3. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Red Bull 151 4. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Ferrari 128 5. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari 124 6. Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Red Bull 115 7. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Williams 62 8. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Force India 58 9. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Force India 45 10. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Williams 39 11. Fernando Alonso (Spain) McLaren 30 12. Carlos Sainz Jr (Spain) Toro Rosso 30 13. Romain Grosjean (France) Haas 28 14. Daniil Kvyat (Russia) Toro Rosso 23 15. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 17 16. Kevin Magnussen (Denmark) Renault 6 17. Pascal Wehrlein (Germany) Manor 1 18. Stoffel Vandoorne (Belgium) McLaren 1 19. Esteban Gutierrez (Mexico) Haas 0 20. Jolyon Palmer (Britain) Renault 0 21. Marcus Ericsson (Sweden) Sauber 0 22. Felipe Nasr (Brazil) Sauber 0 23. Rio Haryanto (Indonesia) Manor 0 24. Esteban Ocon (France) Manor 0 Constructors Points 1. Mercedes 455 2. Red Bull - TAG Heuer 274 3. Ferrari 252 4. Force India - Mercedes 103 5. Williams-Mercedes 101 6. McLaren 48 7. Toro Rosso - Ferrari 45 8. Haas - Ferrari 28 9. Renault 6 10. Manor - Mercedes 1 11. Sauber - Ferrari 0
LONDON, Jan 28 The owners of British Grand Prix circuit Silverstone are confident Liberty Media's takeover of Formula One will give them room to make a profit and stay on the calendar.
* Says new owners will put money back into the sport (Adds detail)
* Says new owners will put money back into the sport (Adds detail)