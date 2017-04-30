Motor racing-Mallya considering Force India name change
LONDON, June 14 Force India co-owner Vijay Mallya is considering changing his Formula One team's name to make the outfit more attractive to potential sponsors.
April 30 (Gracenote) - Driver and Constructor Standings after the Formula One GP Russia at Sochi Autodrom on Sunday Drivers Points 1. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Ferrari 86 2. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 73 3. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Mercedes 63 4. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari 49 5. Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Red Bull 35 6. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Red Bull 22 7. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Force India 22 8. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Williams 18 9. Carlos Sainz Jr (Spain) Toro Rosso 11 10. Esteban Ocon (France) Force India 9 11. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Renault 6 12. Romain Grosjean (France) Haas 4 13. Kevin Magnussen (Denmark) Haas 4 14. Daniil Kvyat (Russia) Toro Rosso 2 15. Pascal Wehrlein (Germany) Sauber 0 16. Lance Stroll (Canada) Williams 0 17. Antonio Giovinazzi (Italy) Sauber 0 18. Jolyon Palmer (Britain) Renault 0 19. Stoffel Vandoorne (Belgium) McLaren 0 20. Fernando Alonso (Spain) McLaren 0 21. Marcus Ericsson (Sweden) Sauber 0 Constructors Points 1. Mercedes 136 2. Ferrari 135 3. Red Bull - TAG Heuer 57 4. Force India - Mercedes 31 5. Williams-Mercedes 18 6. Toro Rosso - Renault 13 7. Haas - Ferrari 8 8. Renault 6 9. Sauber - Ferrari 0 10. McLaren 0
LONDON, June 13 Vijay Mallya, the co-owner of Formula One team Force India, could face further charges and a second request to extradite him from Britain to India, a London court heard on Tuesday.
