Motor racing-Hamilton fastest in first free practice in Australia
MELBOURNE, March 24 Lewis Hamilton topped the timesheets ahead of new Mercedes team mate Valtteri Bottas in the first free practice session at the Australian Grand Prix on Friday.
June 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Driver and constructor standings after the Formula One GP Austria at Red Bull Ring on Sunday Drivers Points 1. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 169 2. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 159 3. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Ferrari 120 4. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari 72 5. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Williams 67 6. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Williams 62 7. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Red Bull 36 8. Daniil Kvyat (Russia) Red Bull 19 9. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Force India 18 10. Romain Grosjean (France) Lotus 17 11. Felipe Nasr (Brazil) Sauber 16 12. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Force India 13 13. Pastor Maldonado (Venezuela) Lotus 12 14. Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Toro Rosso 10 15. Carlos Sainz Jr (Spain) Toro Rosso 9 16. Marcus Ericsson (Sweden) Sauber 5 17. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 4 18. Fernando Alonso (Spain) McLaren 0 19. Roberto Merhi (Spain) Marussia 0 20. Will Stevens (Britain) Marussia 0 Constructors Points 1. Mercedes 328 2. Ferrari 192 3. Williams-Mercedes 129 4. RedBull - Renault 55 5. Force India - Mercedes 31 6. Lotus - Mercedes 29 7. Sauber - Ferrari 21 8. Toro Rosso - Renault 19 9. McLaren 4 10. Marussia - Ferrari 0
MELBOURNE, March 24 Lewis Hamilton topped the timesheets ahead of new Mercedes team mate Valtteri Bottas in the first free practice session at the Australian Grand Prix on Friday.
March 24 (Gracenote) - 1st Free Practice Session from the Formula One Australian Grand Prix at Albert Park on Friday 1. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 1:24.220 2. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Mercedes 1:24.803 3. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 1:24.886 4. Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 1:25.246 5. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari 1:25.372 6. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Ferrari