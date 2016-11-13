Motor racing-Manor Formula One team ceases trading
LONDON, Jan 27 The Manor Formula One team has ceased trading and a formal redundancy process for all 212 staff will start next week, administrators FRP Advisory said on Friday.
Nov 13 (Gracenote) - Driver and Constructor Standings after the Formula One Brazilian Grand Prix at Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace on Sunday Drivers Points 1. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 367 2. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 355 3. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Red Bull 246 4. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Ferrari 197 5. Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Red Bull 192 6. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari 178 7. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Force India 97 8. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Williams 85 9. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Force India 66 10. Fernando Alonso (Spain) McLaren 53 11. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Williams 51 12. Carlos Sainz Jr (Spain) Toro Rosso 46 13. Romain Grosjean (France) Haas 29 14. Daniil Kvyat (Russia) Toro Rosso 25 15. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 21 16. Kevin Magnussen (Denmark) Renault 7 17. Felipe Nasr (Brazil) Sauber 2 18. Jolyon Palmer (Britain) Renault 1 19. Pascal Wehrlein (Germany) Manor 1 20. Stoffel Vandoorne (Belgium) McLaren 1 21. Esteban Gutierrez (Mexico) Haas 0 22. Marcus Ericsson (Sweden) Sauber 0 23. Esteban Ocon (France) Manor 0 24. Rio Haryanto (Indonesia) Manor 0 Constructors Points 1. Mercedes 722 2. Red Bull 446 3. Ferrari 375 4. Force India 163 5. Williams 136 6. McLaren 75 7. Toro Rosso 63 8. Haas 29 9. Renault 8 10. Sauber 2 11. Manor 1
LONDON, Jan 26 Bernie Ecclestone is set to make a quick $29 million from Liberty Media's takeover of Formula One after being deposed as the sport's commercial supremo this week.
LONDON, Jan 26 Triple Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton has challenged fans to design his race helmet for the new season starting in March.