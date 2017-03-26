Motor racing-Soccer injury rules Di Grassi out of Le Mans
June 14 Formula E title contender Lucas di Grassi has been ruled out of this weekend's Le Mans 24 Hours sportscar race after breaking an ankle while playing a game of soccer.
March 26 (Gracenote) - Driver and Constructor Standings after the Formula One Australian Grand Prix at Albert Park on Sunday Drivers Points 1. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Ferrari 25 2. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 18 3. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Mercedes 15 4. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari 12 5. Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Red Bull 10 6. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Williams 8 7. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Force India 6 8. Carlos Sainz Jr (Spain) Toro Rosso 4 9. Daniil Kvyat (Russia) Toro Rosso 2 10. Esteban Ocon (France) Force India 1 11. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Renault 0 12. Antonio Giovinazzi (Italy) Sauber 0 13. Stoffel Vandoorne (Belgium) McLaren 0 14. Fernando Alonso (Spain) McLaren 0 Constructors Points 1. Ferrari 37 2. Mercedes 33 3. Red Bull - TAG Heuer 10 4. Williams-Mercedes 8 5. Force India - Mercedes 7 6. Toro Rosso - Renault 6 7. Renault 0 8. Sauber - Ferrari 0 9. McLaren 0 . Haas - Ferrari
LONDON, June 14 Force India co-owner Vijay Mallya is considering changing his Formula One team's name to make the outfit more attractive to potential sponsors.
LONDON, June 13 Vijay Mallya, the co-owner of Formula One team Force India, could face further charges and a second request to extradite him from Britain to India, a London court heard on Tuesday.