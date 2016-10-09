EXCLUSIVE-UPDATE 1-Motor racing-Ecclestone dismisses rival series rumours
Oct 9 (Gracenote) - Driver and Constructor Standings after the Formula One Japanese Grand Prix at Suzuka Circuit on Sunday Drivers Points 1. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 313 2. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 280 3. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Red Bull 212 4. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari 170 5. Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Red Bull 165 6. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Ferrari 165 7. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Williams 81 8. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Force India 80 9. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Force India 54 10. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Williams 43 11. Fernando Alonso (Spain) McLaren 42 12. Carlos Sainz Jr (Spain) Toro Rosso 30 13. Romain Grosjean (France) Haas 28 14. Daniil Kvyat (Russia) Toro Rosso 25 15. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 19 16. Kevin Magnussen (Denmark) Renault 7 17. Jolyon Palmer (Britain) Renault 1 18. Pascal Wehrlein (Germany) Manor 1 19. Stoffel Vandoorne (Belgium) McLaren 1 20. Esteban Gutierrez (Mexico) Haas 0 21. Marcus Ericsson (Sweden) Sauber 0 22. Felipe Nasr (Brazil) Sauber 0 23. Rio Haryanto (Indonesia) Manor 0 24. Esteban Ocon (France) Manor 0 Constructors Points 1. Mercedes 593 2. Red Bull - TAG Heuer 385 3. Ferrari 335 4. Force India - Mercedes 134 5. Williams-Mercedes 124 6. McLaren 62 7. Toro Rosso - Ferrari 47 8. Haas - Ferrari 28 9. Renault 8 10. Manor - Mercedes 1 11. Sauber - Ferrari 0
LONDON, Jan 27 Former chief executive Bernie Ecclestone has dismissed speculation that he could set up a rival series to Formula One and said he would never want to undermine the existing championship.
LONDON, Jan 27 Formula One reported total revenue of $1.7 billion in 2015, and gross profit of $557 million, but the money-spinning sport was unable to prevent the Manor team from going to the wall on Friday.