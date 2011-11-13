Motor racing-New McLaren F1 car name to break with the past
LONDON, Feb 3 McLaren's 2017 Formula One car will be a break with the past, and the era of now-departed boss Ron Dennis, the team said on Friday.
Nov 13 Provisional driver and constructor standings after the Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix on Sunday.
Drivers Points 1. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Red Bull 374 points 2. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 255 3. Fernando Alonso (Spain) Ferrari 245 4. Mark Webber (Australia) Red Bull 233 5. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) McLaren 227 6. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Ferrari 108 7. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes GP 83 8. Michael Schumacher (Germany) Mercedes GP 76 9. Vitaly Petrov (Russia) Renault 36 10. Nick Heidfeld (Germany) Renault 34 11. Adrian Sutil (Germany) Force India 34 12. Kamui Kobayashi (Japan) Sauber 28 13. Jaime Alguersuari (Spain) Toro Rosso 26 14. Paul Di Resta (Britain) Force India 23 15. Sebastien Buemi (Switzerland) Toro Rosso 15 16. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Sauber 14 17. Rubens Barrichello (Brazil) Williams 4 18. Bruno Senna (Brazil) Renault 2 19. Pastor Maldonado (Venezuela) Williams 1 20. Pedro de la Rosa (Spain) Sauber 0 21. Jarno Trulli (Italy) Team Lotus 0 22. Heikki Kovalainen (Finland) Team Lotus 0 23. Vitantonio Liuzzi (Italy) HRT 0 24. Jerome d'Ambrosio (Belgium) Virgin 0 25. Timo Glock (Germany) Virgin 0 26. Narain Karthikeyan (India) HRT 0 27. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) HRT 0 28. Karun Chandhok (India) Team Lotus 0
Constructors 1. RedBull - Renault 607 points 2. McLaren - Mercedes 482 3. Ferrari 353 4. Mercedes 159 5. Renault 72 6. Force India - Mercedes 57 7. Sauber - Ferrari 42 8. Toro Rosso - Ferrari 41 9. Williams - Cosworth 5 10. Lotus - Renault 0 11. HRT - Cosworth 0 12. Virgin - Cosworth 0 (Compiled by Infostrada Sports; editing by Toby Davis)
LONDON, Feb 2 Former Formula One driver Robert Kubica will make his Le Mans 24 Hours sportscar debut in June and compete in the full World Endurance Championship, the Germany-based ByKolles team announced on Thursday.
LONDON, Feb 1 Former Mercedes Formula One technical head Paddy Lowe is set to become a shareholder in the Williams team when he joins after a period of 'gardening leave', British media reported on Wednesday.