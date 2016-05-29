Motor racing-Silverstone upbeat after F1 ownership change
LONDON, Jan 28 The owners of British Grand Prix circuit Silverstone are confident Liberty Media's takeover of Formula One will give them room to make a profit and stay on the calendar.
May 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Driver and Constructor Standings after the Formula One Monaco Grand Prix at Circuit de Monaco on Sunday Drivers Points 1. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 106 2. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 82 3. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Red Bull 66 4. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari 61 5. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Ferrari 60 6. Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Red Bull 38 7. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Williams 37 8. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Williams 29 9. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Force India 23 10. Daniil Kvyat (Russia) Toro Rosso 22 11. Romain Grosjean (France) Haas 22 12. Fernando Alonso (Spain) McLaren 18 13. Carlos Sainz Jr (Spain) Toro Rosso 16 14. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Force India 14 15. Kevin Magnussen (Denmark) Renault 6 16. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 5 17. Stoffel Vandoorne (Belgium) McLaren 1 18. Esteban Gutierrez (Mexico) Haas 0 19. Jolyon Palmer (Britain) Renault 0 20. Marcus Ericsson (Sweden) Sauber 0 21. Pascal Wehrlein (Germany) Manor 0 22. Felipe Nasr (Brazil) Sauber 0 23. Rio Haryanto (Indonesia) Manor 0 Constructors Points 1. Mercedes 188 2. Ferrari 121 3. Red Bull - TAG Heuer 112 4. Williams-Mercedes 66 5. Force India - Mercedes 37 6. Toro Rosso - Ferrari 30 7. McLaren 24 8. Haas - Ferrari 22 9. Renault 6 10. Sauber - Ferrari 0 11. Manor - Mercedes 0
LONDON, Jan 28 The owners of British Grand Prix circuit Silverstone are confident Liberty Media's takeover of Formula One will give them room to make a profit and stay on the calendar.
* Says new owners will put money back into the sport (Adds detail)
* Says new owners will put money back into the sport (Adds detail)