INTERVIEW-Motor racing-F1's 'other Brit' senses a chance to shine
LONDON, March 17 Jolyon Palmer, by his own admission, did not make much of a mark on Formula One last season.
July 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Driver and constructor standings after the Formula One German Grand Prix at Hockenheimring on Sunday Drivers Points 1. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 190 2. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 176 3. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Red Bull 106 4. Fernando Alonso (Spain) Ferrari 97 5. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Williams 91 6. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Red Bull 82 7. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Force India 69 8. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 59 9. Kevin Magnussen (Denmark) McLaren 37 10. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Williams 30 11. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Force India 29 12. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari 19 13. Jean-Eric Vergne (France) Toro Rosso 9 14. Romain Grosjean (France) Lotus 8 15. Daniil Kvyat (Russia) Toro Rosso 6 16. Jules Bianchi (France) Marussia 2 17. Adrian Sutil (Germany) Sauber 0 18. Marcus Ericsson (Sweden) Caterham 0 19. Pastor Maldonado (Venezuela) Lotus 0 20. Esteban Gutierrez (Mexico) Sauber 0 21. Max Chilton (Britain) Marussia 0 22. Kamui Kobayashi (Japan) Caterham 0 Constructors Points 1. Mercedes 366 2. RedBull - Renault 188 3. Williams-Mercedes 121 4. Ferrari 116 5. Force India - Mercedes 98 6. McLaren 96 7. Toro Rosso - Renault 15 8. Lotus - Renault 8 9. Marussia - Ferrari 2 10. Sauber - Ferrari 0 11. Caterham - Renault 0
LONDON, March 17 Jolyon Palmer, by his own admission, did not make much of a mark on Formula One last season.
LONDON, March 17 While Formula One's new American owners seek to add races and razzmatazz in the United States, the boss of the sport's only U.S.-owned team is more focused on what the rest of the world can do for him.
LONDON, March 17 Last season was the one that got away for Lewis Hamilton and the triple Formula One world champion is not prepared to let that happen again in 2017.