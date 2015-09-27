Motor racing-Ferrari engine may be better than Mercedes, says Haas boss
LONDON, March 31 Haas team principal Guenther Steiner believes Ferrari's Formula One engine may have overtaken the one used by previously dominant champions Mercedes.
Sept 27 (Infostrada Sports) - Driver and Constructor Standings after the Formula One Japanese Grand Prix at Suzuka Circuit on Sunday Drivers Points 1. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 277 2. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 229 3. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Ferrari 218 4. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari 119 5. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Williams 111 6. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Williams 97 7. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Red Bull 73 8. Daniil Kvyat (Russia) Red Bull 66 9. Romain Grosjean (France) Lotus 44 10. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Force India 39 11. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Force India 38 12. Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Toro Rosso 32 13. Felipe Nasr (Brazil) Sauber 17 14. Pastor Maldonado (Venezuela) Lotus 16 15. Carlos Sainz Jr (Spain) Toro Rosso 12 16. Fernando Alonso (Spain) McLaren 11 17. Marcus Ericsson (Sweden) Sauber 9 18. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 6 19. Roberto Merhi (Spain) Marussia 0 20. Will Stevens (Britain) Marussia 0 21. Alexander Rossi (U.S.) Marussia 0 Constructors Points 1. Mercedes 506 2. Ferrari 337 3. Williams-Mercedes 208 4. RedBull - Renault 139 5. Force India - Mercedes 77 6. Lotus - Mercedes 60 7. Toro Rosso - Renault 44 8. Sauber - Ferrari 26 9. McLaren 17 10. Marussia - Ferrari 0
LONDON, March 31 Suzuki's MotoGP rookie Alex Rins has broken his right ankle in an accident while training on a motocross bike, the team said on Friday.