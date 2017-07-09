Motor racing-McLaren will give Honda plenty of 'runway'
SPIELBERG, Austria, July 10 McLaren say they must have a competitive engine next season but are prepared to give Honda as much time as possible before deciding whether to stay or split.
July 9 (Gracenote) - Driver and Constructor Standings after the Formula One GP Austria at Red Bull Ring on Sunday Drivers Points 1. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Ferrari 171 2. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 151 3. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Mercedes 136 4. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Red Bull 107 5. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari 83 6. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Force India 50 7. Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Red Bull 45 8. Esteban Ocon (France) Force India 39 9. Carlos Sainz Jr (Spain) Toro Rosso 29 10. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Williams 22 11. Lance Stroll (Canada) Williams 18 12. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Renault 18 13. Romain Grosjean (France) Haas 18 14. Kevin Magnussen (Denmark) Haas 11 15. Pascal Wehrlein (Germany) Sauber 5 16. Daniil Kvyat (Russia) Toro Rosso 4 17. Fernando Alonso (Spain) McLaren 2 18. Jolyon Palmer (Britain) Renault 0 19. Marcus Ericsson (Sweden) Sauber 0 20. Stoffel Vandoorne (Belgium) McLaren 0 21. Antonio Giovinazzi (Italy) Sauber 0 Constructors Points 1. Mercedes 287 2. Ferrari 254 3. Red Bull - TAG Heuer 152 4. Force India - Mercedes 89 5. Williams-Mercedes 40 6. Toro Rosso - Renault 33 7. Haas - Ferrari 29 8. Renault 18 9. Sauber - Ferrari 5 10. McLaren 2
SPIELBERG, Austria, July 10 Ferrari have told Sebastian Vettel he just has to sign on the dotted line to stay with the Formula One glamour team next season.
SPIELBERG, Austria, July 9 Team-by-team analysis of Sunday's Austrian Formula One Grand Prix (listed in championship order):