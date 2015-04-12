Motor racing-Indonesian Gelael to test with Toro Rosso F1 team
MELBOURNE, March 22 Indonesian driver Sean Gelael will take part in three Formula One tests with Red Bull-owned Toro Rosso this year, the Italy-based team said on Wednesday.
April 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Driver and constructor standings after the Formula One Chinese Grand Prix at Shanghai International Circuit on Sunday Drivers Points 1. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 68 2. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Ferrari 55 3. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 51 4. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Williams 30 5. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari 24 6. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Williams 18 7. Felipe Nasr (Brazil) Sauber 14 8. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Red Bull 11 9. Romain Grosjean (France) Lotus 6 10. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Force India 6 11. Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Toro Rosso 6 12. Carlos Sainz Jr (Spain) Toro Rosso 6 13. Marcus Ericsson (Sweden) Sauber 5 14. Daniil Kvyat (Russia) Red Bull 2 15. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Force India 1 16. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 0 17. Fernando Alonso (Spain) McLaren 0 18. Roberto Merhi (Spain) Marussia 0 19. Will Stevens (Britain) Marussia 0 Constructors Points 1. Mercedes 119 2. Ferrari 79 3. Williams-Mercedes 48 4. Sauber - Ferrari 19 5. RedBull - Renault 13 6. Toro Rosso - Renault 12 7. Force India - Mercedes 7 8. Lotus - Mercedes 6 9. McLaren 0 10. Marussia - Ferrari 0
March 22 Formula One drivers' form sheet ahead of Sunday's season-opening Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne. Only those drivers still racing are listed (Mercedes's world champion Nico Rosberg has retired), in 2016 championship order and with the most recent races first: Number=race result, R=retired, DQ=disqualified, NS=did not start, NQ=did not qualify. 2016 /AE BR MX US