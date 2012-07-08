Motor racing-Williams retain Di Resta as reserve driver
LONDON, Feb 20 Britain's Paul Di Resta will continue as reserve driver for Williams this season, the Formula One team announced on Monday.
July 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Driver and constructor standings after the British Grand Prix at Silverstone on Sunday.
Drivers Points 1. Fernando Alonso (Spain) Ferrari 129 2. Mark Webber (Australia) Red Bull 116 3. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Red Bull 100 4. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) McLaren 92 5. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Renault 83 6. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes GP 75 7. Romain Grosjean (France) Renault 61 8. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 50 9. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Sauber 39 10. Pastor Maldonado (Venezuela) Williams 29 11. Paul Di Resta (Britain) Force India 27 12. Michael Schumacher (Germany) Mercedes GP 23 13. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Ferrari 23 14. Kamui Kobayashi (Japan) Sauber 21 15. Bruno Senna (Brazil) Williams 18 16. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Force India 17 17. Jean-Eric Vergne (France) Toro Rosso 4 18. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Toro Rosso 2 19. Heikki Kovalainen (Finland) Team Lotus 0 20. Vitaly Petrov (Russia) Team Lotus 0 21. Timo Glock (Germany) Marussia 0 22. Charles Pic (France) Marussia 0 23. Narain Karthikeyan (India) HRT 0 24. Pedro de la Rosa (Spain) HRT 0
Constructors Points 1. RedBull - Renault 216 2. Ferrari 152 3. Lotus - Renault 144 4. McLaren - Mercedes 142 5. Mercedes 98 6. Sauber - Ferrari 60 7. Williams - Renault 47 8. Force India - Mercedes 44 9. Toro Rosso - Ferrari 6 10. Caterham - Renault 0 11. Marussia - Cosworth 0 12. HRT - Cosworth 0 (Editing by John Mehaffey)
LONDON, Feb 20 Mercedes team bosses and shareholders Toto Wolff and Niki Lauda have agreed new contracts to the end of 2020, the Formula One world champions said on Monday.
DAYTONA BEACH, Florida, Feb 19 (The Sports Exchange) - Chase Elliott edged teammate Dale Earnhardt Jr. on Sunday to claim the pole for the Feb. 26 Daytona 500 for the second straight year.