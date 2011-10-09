Motor racing-Capito exits McLaren after Dennis departure
LONDON, Feb 7 Chief executive Jost Capito is leaving McLaren following the departure of ousted boss Ron Dennis, the Formula One team said on Tuesday.
(Makes official)
Oct 9 Formula One driver and constructor standings after the Japanese Grand Prix at Suzuka on Sunday.
Drivers 1. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Red Bull 324 points 2. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 210 3. Fernando Alonso (Spain) Ferrari 202 4. Mark Webber (Australia) Red Bull 194 5. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) McLaren 178 6. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Ferrari 90 7. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes GP 63 8. Michael Schumacher (Germany) Mercedes GP 60 9. Vitaly Petrov (Russia) Renault 36 10. Nick Heidfeld (Germany) Renault 34 11. Adrian Sutil (Germany) Force India 28 12. Kamui Kobayashi (Japan) Sauber 27 13. Paul Di Resta (Britain) Force India 20 14. Jaime Alguersuari (Spain) Toro Rosso 16 15. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Sauber 13 16. Sebastien Buemi (Switzerland) Toro Rosso 13 17. Rubens Barrichello (Brazil) Williams 4 18. Bruno Senna (Brazil) Renault 2 19. Pastor Maldonado (Venezuela) Williams 1 20. Pedro de la Rosa (Spain) Sauber 0 21. Jarno Trulli (Italy) Team Lotus 0 22. Heikki Kovalainen (Finland) Team Lotus 0 23. Vitantonio Liuzzi (Italy) HRT 0 24. Jerome d'Ambrosio (Belgium) Virgin 0 25. Timo Glock (Germany) Virgin 0 26. Narain Karthikeyan (India) HRT 0 27. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) HRT 0 28. Karun Chandhok (India) Team Lotus 0
Constructors 1. RedBull - Renault 518 points 2. McLaren - Mercedes 388 3. Ferrari 292 4. Mercedes 123 5. Renault 72 6. Force India - Mercedes 48 7. Sauber - Ferrari 40 8. Toro Rosso - Ferrari 29 9. Williams - Cosworth 5 10. Lotus - Renault 0 11. HRT - Cosworth 0 12. Virgin - Cosworth 0 (Compiled by Infostrada Sports; editing by Toby Davis)
LONDON, Feb 4 Formula One's new owners Liberty Media may have made a mistake in ousting commercial supremo Bernie Ecclestone immediately after completing their takeover of the sport, according to former FIA president Max Mosley.
VIENNA, Feb 3 Formula One teams should consider Liberty Media's invitation to take a stake in the sport and should not reject it out of hand, Mercedes motorsport head Toto Wolff said on Friday.