Motor racing-Porsche take third victory in a row at Le Mans
LE MANS, France, June 18 Porsche won the 24 Hours of Le Mans for the third year in a row on Sunday after a race of retirements that scuppered Toyota's bid for a first triumph.
May 14 (Gracenote) - Driver and Constructor Standings after the Formula One Spanish Grand Prix at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on Sunday Drivers Points 1. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Ferrari 104 2. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 98 3. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Mercedes 63 4. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari 49 5. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Red Bull 37 6. Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Red Bull 35 7. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Force India 34 8. Esteban Ocon (France) Force India 19 9. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Williams 18 10. Carlos Sainz Jr (Spain) Toro Rosso 17 11. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Renault 14 12. Romain Grosjean (France) Haas 5 13. Pascal Wehrlein (Germany) Sauber 4 14. Kevin Magnussen (Denmark) Haas 4 15. Daniil Kvyat (Russia) Toro Rosso 4 16. Marcus Ericsson (Sweden) Sauber 0 17. Lance Stroll (Canada) Williams 0 18. Fernando Alonso (Spain) McLaren 0 19. Antonio Giovinazzi (Italy) Sauber 0 20. Jolyon Palmer (Britain) Renault 0 21. Stoffel Vandoorne (Belgium) McLaren 0 Constructors Points 1. Mercedes 161 2. Ferrari 153 3. Red Bull - TAG Heuer 72 4. Force India - Mercedes 53 5. Toro Rosso - Renault 21 6. Williams-Mercedes 18 7. Renault 14 8. Haas - Ferrari 9 9. Sauber - Ferrari 4 10. McLaren 0
* F1 chairman Carey waves the start flag (Updates with Porsche taking the lead)