Motor racing-Russia extends F1 grand prix contract to 2025
Feb 28 The Russian Grand Prix, scheduled for Sochi in April, will stay on the Formula One calendar until 2025 after organisers agreed a new contract.
June 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Driver and constructor standings after the Formula One Canadian Grand Prix at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on Sunday Drivers Points 1. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Red Bull 132 2. Fernando Alonso (Spain) Ferrari 96 3. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Lotus 88 4. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 77 5. Mark Webber (Australia) Red Bull 69 6. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 57 7. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Ferrari 49 8. Paul Di Resta (Britain) Force India 34 9. Romain Grosjean (France) Lotus 26 10. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 25 11. Adrian Sutil (Germany) Force India 17 12. Jean-Eric Vergne (France) Toro Rosso 13 13. Sergio Perez (Mexico) McLaren 12 14. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Toro Rosso 7 15. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Sauber 5 16. Esteban Gutierrez (Mexico) Sauber 0 17. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Williams 0 18. Pastor Maldonado (Venezuela) Williams 0 19. Jules Bianchi (France) Marussia 0 20. Charles Pic (France) Caterham 0 21. Max Chilton (Britain) Marussia 0 22. Giedo van der Garde (Netherlands) Caterham 0 Constructors Points 1. RedBull - Renault 201 2. Ferrari 145 3. Mercedes 134 4. Lotus - Renault 114 5. Force India - Mercedes 51 6. McLaren 37 7. Toro Rosso - Ferrari 20 8. Sauber - Ferrari 5 9. Williams - Renault 0 10. Marussia - Cosworth 0 11. Caterham - Renault 0
BARCELONA, Feb 28 Lance Stroll's official Formula One test debut with Williams lasted 12 laps on Tuesday before the Canadian rookie spun off and damaged the car, forcing Williams to shut up shop before lunchtime.
BARCELONA, Feb 28 Triple world champion Lewis Hamilton went faster and further than anyone else as his Mercedes team again led the way in pre-season testing on Tuesday while some others struggled to get into gear.