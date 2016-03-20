Motor racing-Baku promoter clears the air with F1 boss
MANAMA, April 14 Azerbaijan Grand Prix promoter Arif Rahimov has cleared the air with Formula One boss Chase Carey after criticism of the race by the sport's new owners Liberty Media.
March 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Driver and Constructor Standings after the Formula One Australian Grand Prix at Albert Park on Sunday Drivers Points 1. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 25 2. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 18 3. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Ferrari 15 4. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Red Bull 12 5. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Williams 10 6. Romain Grosjean (France) Haas 8 7. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Force India 6 8. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Williams 4 9. Carlos Sainz Jr (Spain) Toro Rosso 2 10. Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Toro Rosso 1 11. Jolyon Palmer (Britain) Renault 0 12. Kevin Magnussen (Denmark) Renault 0 13. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Force India 0 14. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 0 15. Felipe Nasr (Brazil) Sauber 0 16. Pascal Wehrlein (Germany) Manor 0 Constructors Points 1. Mercedes 43 2. Ferrari 15 3. Williams-Mercedes 14 4. Red Bull - TAG Heuer 12 5. Haas - Ferrari 8 6. Force India - Mercedes 6 7. Toro Rosso - Ferrari 3 8. Renault 0 9. McLaren 0 10. Sauber - Ferrari 0 11. Manor - Mercedes 0
April 14 (Gracenote) - 2nd Free Practice Session from the Formula One Bahrain Grand Prix at Bahrain International Circuit on Friday 1. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Ferrari 1:31.310 2. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Mercedes 1:31.351 3. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 1:31.376 4. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari 1:31.478 5. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 1:31.594 6. Nico Huelkenberg (German