EXCLUSIVE-UPDATE 1-Motor racing-Ecclestone dismisses rival series rumours
* Says new owners will put money back into the sport (Adds detail)
Sept 18 (Gracenote) - Driver and Constructor Standings after the Formula One Singapore Grand Prix at Marina Bay Street Circuit on Sunday Drivers Points 1. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 273 2. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 265 3. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Red Bull 179 4. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Ferrari 153 5. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari 148 6. Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Red Bull 129 7. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Williams 70 8. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Force India 66 9. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Force India 46 10. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Williams 41 11. Fernando Alonso (Spain) McLaren 36 12. Carlos Sainz Jr (Spain) Toro Rosso 30 13. Romain Grosjean (France) Haas 28 14. Daniil Kvyat (Russia) Toro Rosso 25 15. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 17 16. Kevin Magnussen (Denmark) Renault 7 17. Pascal Wehrlein (Germany) Manor 1 18. Stoffel Vandoorne (Belgium) McLaren 1 19. Esteban Gutierrez (Mexico) Haas 0 20. Jolyon Palmer (Britain) Renault 0 21. Marcus Ericsson (Sweden) Sauber 0 22. Felipe Nasr (Brazil) Sauber 0 23. Rio Haryanto (Indonesia) Manor 0 24. Esteban Ocon (France) Manor 0 Constructors Points 1. Mercedes 538 2. Red Bull - TAG Heuer 316 3. Ferrari 301 4. Force India - Mercedes 112 5. Williams-Mercedes 111 6. McLaren 54 7. Toro Rosso - Ferrari 47 8. Haas - Ferrari 28 9. Renault 7 10. Manor - Mercedes 1 11. Sauber - Ferrari 0
LONDON, Jan 27 Former chief executive Bernie Ecclestone has dismissed speculation that he could set up a rival series to Formula One and said he would never want to undermine the existing championship.
LONDON, Jan 27 Formula One reported total revenue of $1.7 billion in 2015, and gross profit of $557 million, but the money-spinning sport was unable to prevent the Manor team from going to the wall on Friday.