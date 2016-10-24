EXCLUSIVE-UPDATE 1-Motor racing-Ecclestone dismisses rival series rumours
* Says new owners will put money back into the sport (Adds detail)
Oct 24 (Gracenote) - Driver and Constructor Standings after the Formula One United States Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas on Sunday Drivers Points 1. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 331 2. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 305 3. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Red Bull 227 4. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Ferrari 177 5. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari 170 6. Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Red Bull 165 7. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Force India 84 8. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Williams 81 9. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Force India 54 10. Fernando Alonso (Spain) McLaren 52 11. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Williams 49 12. Carlos Sainz Jr (Spain) Toro Rosso 38 13. Romain Grosjean (France) Haas 29 14. Daniil Kvyat (Russia) Toro Rosso 25 15. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 21 16. Kevin Magnussen (Denmark) Renault 7 17. Jolyon Palmer (Britain) Renault 1 18. Pascal Wehrlein (Germany) Manor 1 19. Stoffel Vandoorne (Belgium) McLaren 1 20. Esteban Gutierrez (Mexico) Haas 0 21. Marcus Ericsson (Sweden) Sauber 0 22. Felipe Nasr (Brazil) Sauber 0 23. Rio Haryanto (Indonesia) Manor 0 24. Esteban Ocon (France) Manor 0 Constructors Points 1. Mercedes 636 2. Red Bull - TAG Heuer 400 3. Ferrari 347 4. Force India - Mercedes 138 5. Williams-Mercedes 130 6. McLaren 74 7. Toro Rosso - Ferrari 55 8. Haas - Ferrari 29 9. Renault 8 10. Manor - Mercedes 1 11. Sauber - Ferrari 0
LONDON, Jan 27 Former chief executive Bernie Ecclestone has dismissed speculation that he could set up a rival series to Formula One and said he would never want to undermine the existing championship.
LONDON, Jan 27 Formula One reported total revenue of $1.7 billion in 2015, and gross profit of $557 million, but the money-spinning sport was unable to prevent the Manor team from going to the wall on Friday.