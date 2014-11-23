FACTBOX-Motor racing-Formula One calendar and details for 2017
LONDON, March 15 The Formula One season starts in Australia on March 26, the first of 20 races. Race times are 1200 GMT unless stated.
Nov 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Driver and constructor standings after the Formula One Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at Yas Marina Circuit on Sunday Drivers Points 1. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 384 2. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 317 3. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Red Bull 238 4. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Williams 186 5. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Red Bull 167 6. Fernando Alonso (Spain) Ferrari 161 7. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Williams 134 8. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 126 9. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Force India 96 10. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Force India 59 11. Kevin Magnussen (Denmark) McLaren 55 12. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari 55 13. Jean-Eric Vergne (France) Toro Rosso 22 14. Romain Grosjean (France) Lotus 8 15. Daniil Kvyat (Russia) Toro Rosso 8 16. Pastor Maldonado (Venezuela) Lotus 2 17. Jules Bianchi (France) Marussia 2 18. Adrian Sutil (Germany) Sauber 0 19. Marcus Ericsson (Sweden) Caterham 0 20. Esteban Gutierrez (Mexico) Sauber 0 21. Max Chilton (Britain) Marussia 0 22. Kamui Kobayashi (Japan) Caterham 0 23. Will Stevens (Britain) Caterham 0 Constructors Points 1. Mercedes 701 2. RedBull - Renault 405 3. Williams-Mercedes 320 4. Ferrari 216 5. McLaren 181 6. Force India - Mercedes 155 7. Toro Rosso - Renault 30 8. Lotus - Renault 10 9. Marussia - Ferrari 2 10. Sauber - Ferrari 0 11. Caterham - Renault 0
LONDON, March 15 The Formula One season starts in Australia on March 26, the first of 20 races. Race times are 1200 GMT unless stated.
LONDON, March 15 Formula One has undergone major rule changes, with wider cars and fatter tyres providing a new look and bigger challenge.
LONDON, March 15 The old ringmaster has gone, pushed aside by Formula One's new American owners, and the marketing men have moved in with a mission to overhaul the circus and give spectators something more modern for their money.