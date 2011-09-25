Motor racing-New McLaren F1 car name to break with the past
LONDON, Feb 3 McLaren's 2017 Formula One car will be a break with the past, and the era of now-departed boss Ron Dennis, the team said on Friday.
(Makes official)
Sept 25 Formula One driver and constructor standings after the Singapore Grand Prix on Sunday
Driver standings 1. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Red Bull 309 points 2. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 185 3. Fernando Alonso (Spain) Ferrari 184 4. Mark Webber (Australia) Red Bull 182 5. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) McLaren 168 6. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Ferrari 84 7. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes GP 62 8. Michael Schumacher (Germany) Mercedes GP 52 9. Vitaly Petrov (Russia) Renault 34 10. Nick Heidfeld (Germany) Renault 34 11. Adrian Sutil (Germany) Force India 28 12. Kamui Kobayashi (Japan) Sauber 27 13. Paul Di Resta (Britain) Force India 20 14. Jaime Alguersuari (Spain) Toro Rosso 16 15. Sebastien Buemi (Switzerland) Toro Rosso 13 16. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Sauber 9 17. Rubens Barrichello (Brazil) Williams 4 18. Bruno Senna (Brazil) Renault 2 19. Pastor Maldonado (Venezuela) Williams 1 20. Pedro de la Rosa (Spain) Sauber 0 21. Jarno Trulli (Italy) Team Lotus 0 22. Heikki Kovalainen (Finland) Team Lotus 0 23. Vitantonio Liuzzi (Italy) HRT 0 24. Jerome d'Ambrosio (Belgium) Virgin 0 25. Timo Glock (Germany) Virgin 0 26. Narain Karthikeyan (India) HRT 0 27. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) HRT 0 28. Karun Chandhok (India) Team Lotus 0
Constructor standings 1. RedBull - Renault 491 points 2. McLaren - Mercedes 353 3. Ferrari 268 4. Mercedes 114 5. Renault 70 6. Force India - Mercedes 48 7. Sauber - Ferrari 36 8. Toro Rosso - Ferrari 29 9. Williams - Cosworth 5 10. Team Lotus 0 11. HRT - Cosworth 0 12. Virgin - Cosworth 0
LONDON, Feb 3 McLaren's 2017 Formula One car will be a break with the past, and the era of now-departed boss Ron Dennis, the team said on Friday.
LONDON, Feb 2 Former Formula One driver Robert Kubica will make his Le Mans 24 Hours sportscar debut in June and compete in the full World Endurance Championship, the Germany-based ByKolles team announced on Thursday.
LONDON, Feb 1 Former Mercedes Formula One technical head Paddy Lowe is set to become a shareholder in the Williams team when he joins after a period of 'gardening leave', British media reported on Wednesday.