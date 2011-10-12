Oct 12 Formula One statistics for Sunday's
Korean Grand Prix in Yeongam, South Korea:
-
TITLE
Red Bull's Sebastian Vettel, 24, became Formula One's
youngest double world champion in Japan last Sunday. He is only
the ninth driver to win back-to-back championships.
Red Bull can win the constructors' title this weekend for
the second year running. They are 130 points clear of McLaren
with 172 still to be won.
They will be champions in Yeongam if McLaren do not score
more points than them.
Only seven teams have won back-to-back constructors' titles
-- Cooper, Brabham, Lotus, Ferrari, Williams, McLaren and
Renault.
-
WINS
Ferrari have won 216 races in Formula One, McLaren 174,
Williams 113 and champions Red Bull 24.
Michael Schumacher holds the record for driver victories
with 91. Ferrari's Fernando Alonso has the second highest total
among current drivers (27) and is level with Britain's Jackie
Stewart in fifth place on the all-time list.
Vettel has 19, McLaren's Lewis Hamilton 16, McLaren's
Jenson Button 12 and Williams' Rubens Barrichello and Ferrari's
Felipe Massa 11.
Vettel has won nine of the 15 races this season and 12 of
the last 19. He must win all four remaining races to equal
Schumacher's record for most wins in a season (13 with Ferrari
in 2004).
Schumacher (also 11 wins in 2002) is the only driver to have
won 10 or more races in a season.
- - - -
POLE POSITION
Vettel has been on pole in 12 of the 15 races this season.
Red Bull have been on pole in all of them, with Australian Mark
Webber taking the top slot in Spain, Britain and Germany.
The record for poles in a single season by a driver is 14
(Nigel Mansell, 1992). Vettel is only the fourth driver ever to
have taken more than 11 poles in a season (Mansell, Ayrton Senna
with 13 in 1988 and 1989, and Alain Prost with 13 in 1993).
Vettel has 27 career poles. One more will put him level with
Argentina's late five-times champion Juan Manuel Fangio in sixth
place on the all-time list.
Schumacher boasts a record 68.
Vettel is chasing his sixth successive pole. The record of
eight in a row was set by Senna in 1988/89.
Red Bull have started the last 16 races from pole. The
record for successive poles by a constructor was set by Williams
with 24 in 1992/93.
McLaren's last pole position was with Hamilton in Canada in
June 2010. Ferrari's last was with Alonso in Singapore in
September 2010.
-
PODIUM
Button and Vettel have been on the podium in their last five
races. Hamilton has gone five races without a top three finish.
-
KOREA
Yeongam is the third of five anti-clockwise circuits on the
calendar and Vettel has won the previous two (Turkey, Singapore)
this season.
Last year's South Korean GP was the last time Vettel failed
to score a point and the last time Red Bull suffered a double
retirement.
That race was also the last time Ferrari had two drivers
together on the podium and Massa's last top three finish.
-
POINTS
Vettel has finished his last 17 races in the points.
Schumacher holds the record of 24 successive scoring finishes.
Team Lotus, Hispania (HRT) and Virgin Racing have yet to
score a point in Formula One since their debuts in Bahrain last
year.
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin in Seoul, editing by Ken Ferris; For
