Oct 12 Formula One statistics for Sunday's Korean Grand Prix in Yeongam, South Korea:

-

TITLE

Red Bull's Sebastian Vettel, 24, became Formula One's youngest double world champion in Japan last Sunday. He is only the ninth driver to win back-to-back championships.

Red Bull can win the constructors' title this weekend for the second year running. They are 130 points clear of McLaren with 172 still to be won.

They will be champions in Yeongam if McLaren do not score more points than them.

Only seven teams have won back-to-back constructors' titles -- Cooper, Brabham, Lotus, Ferrari, Williams, McLaren and Renault.

-

WINS

Ferrari have won 216 races in Formula One, McLaren 174, Williams 113 and champions Red Bull 24.

Michael Schumacher holds the record for driver victories with 91. Ferrari's Fernando Alonso has the second highest total among current drivers (27) and is level with Britain's Jackie Stewart in fifth place on the all-time list.

Vettel has 19, McLaren's Lewis Hamilton 16, McLaren's Jenson Button 12 and Williams' Rubens Barrichello and Ferrari's Felipe Massa 11.

Vettel has won nine of the 15 races this season and 12 of the last 19. He must win all four remaining races to equal Schumacher's record for most wins in a season (13 with Ferrari in 2004).

Schumacher (also 11 wins in 2002) is the only driver to have won 10 or more races in a season.

- - - -

POLE POSITION

Vettel has been on pole in 12 of the 15 races this season. Red Bull have been on pole in all of them, with Australian Mark Webber taking the top slot in Spain, Britain and Germany.

The record for poles in a single season by a driver is 14 (Nigel Mansell, 1992). Vettel is only the fourth driver ever to have taken more than 11 poles in a season (Mansell, Ayrton Senna with 13 in 1988 and 1989, and Alain Prost with 13 in 1993).

Vettel has 27 career poles. One more will put him level with Argentina's late five-times champion Juan Manuel Fangio in sixth place on the all-time list.

Schumacher boasts a record 68.

Vettel is chasing his sixth successive pole. The record of eight in a row was set by Senna in 1988/89.

Red Bull have started the last 16 races from pole. The record for successive poles by a constructor was set by Williams with 24 in 1992/93.

McLaren's last pole position was with Hamilton in Canada in June 2010. Ferrari's last was with Alonso in Singapore in September 2010.

-

PODIUM

Button and Vettel have been on the podium in their last five races. Hamilton has gone five races without a top three finish.

-

KOREA

Yeongam is the third of five anti-clockwise circuits on the calendar and Vettel has won the previous two (Turkey, Singapore) this season.

Last year's South Korean GP was the last time Vettel failed to score a point and the last time Red Bull suffered a double retirement.

That race was also the last time Ferrari had two drivers together on the podium and Massa's last top three finish.

-

POINTS

Vettel has finished his last 17 races in the points. Schumacher holds the record of 24 successive scoring finishes.

Team Lotus, Hispania (HRT) and Virgin Racing have yet to score a point in Formula One since their debuts in Bahrain last year. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin in Seoul, editing by Ken Ferris; For Reuters sports blog Left Field go to: blogs.reuters.com/sport)