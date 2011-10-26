Oct 26 Formula One statistics for Sunday's inaugural Indian Grand Prix at the Buddh circuit near New Delhi:

----

TITLE

Red Bull's Sebastian Vettel, 24, has already won the 2011 title as Formula One's youngest double world champion. He is only the ninth driver to win back-to-back championships.

Red Bull have also won the constructors' title for the second year running.

Only eight teams have won back-to-back constructors' titles -- Cooper, Brabham, Lotus, Ferrari, Williams, McLaren, Renault and Red Bull.

----

WINS

Ferrari have won 216 races in Formula One, McLaren 174, Williams 113 and Red Bull 25.

Michael Schumacher holds the record for driver victories with 91. Ferrari's Fernando Alonso has the second highest total among current drivers (27) and is level with Britain's Jackie Stewart in fifth place on the all-time list.

Vettel has 20, McLaren's Lewis Hamilton 16 and team mate Jenson Button 12. Williams' Rubens Barrichello and Ferrari's Felipe Massa have 11.

Vettel has won 10 of the 16 races this season and 13 of the last 20. He must win all three remaining races to equal Schumacher's record for most wins in a season (13 with Ferrari in 2004).

Vettel and Schumacher (also 11 wins in 2002) are the only drivers to have won 10 or more races in a season.

----

POLE POSITION

Vettel has been on pole in 12 of the 16 races this season. Red Bull have been on pole in 15, with Australian Mark Webber taking the top slot in Spain, Britain and Germany.

The record for poles in a single season by a driver is 14 (Nigel Mansell, 1992). Vettel is only the fourth driver to have taken more than 11 poles in a season (Mansell, Ayrton Senna with 13 in 1988 and 1989, and Alain Prost with 13 in 1993).

Vettel has 27 career poles. One more will put him level with Argentina's late five-times champion Juan Manuel Fangio in sixth place on the all-time list. Schumacher boasts a record 68.

Hamilton's pole in South Korea ended Vettel's run of five. Red Bull's run of poles also ended after 16. The record for successive poles by a constructor was set by Williams with 24 in 1992/93.

One more pole position for Red Bull this year will create a record of 16 for a single season. They currently share the record with McLaren (15 poles in 1988 and 1989) and Williams (15 in 1992 and 1993). Red Bull also racked up 15 last year.

Hamilton's pole was McLaren's first since Canada in June 2010. Ferrari's last pole was with Alonso in Singapore in September 2010.

----

PODIUM

Vettel has been on the podium in his last six races.

----

POINTS

Vettel has finished his last 18 races in the points. Schumacher holds the record of 24 successive scoring finishes.

Team Lotus, Hispania and Virgin Racing have yet to score a point since their debuts in Bahrain last year.

-----

INDIA

Narain Karthikeyan is the only Indian driver to have scored points in F1, finishing fourth for Jordan in a six-car 2005 U.S. Grand Prix. He will also be the only Indian in Sunday's race, competing for HRT (Hispania).

Force India are the first and only Indian-owned team.

Sunday's race will be the first in India.

The Buddh International Circuit is 5.137km long, with 16 corners (seven left and nine right). The race will be 60 laps at a distance of 308.220km. The maximum speed is expected to be 315kph, reached before turn four.

The fastest corner will be turn 12, taken at 255kph.

The circuit has a main straight more than 1km long and a sweeping corner reminiscent of Turkey's turn eight. The pitlane extends more than 600m, one of the longest in F1. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by...; For Reuters sports blog Left Field go to: blogs.reuters.com/sport)