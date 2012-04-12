April 12 Formula One statistics for Sunday's Chinese Grand Prix at Shanghai (round three of the season):

Lap distance: 5.451km. Total distance: 56 laps, 305.066km.

Race lap record: Michael Schumacher (Germany) 1:32.238 (Ferrari, 2004)

Race start time: 0700 GMT (1500 local)

2011 pole: Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Red Bull 1:33.706

WINS

Fernando Alonso's Malaysian Grand Prix win was the 28th of his career and Ferrari's 217th.

The Spaniard is fifth in the all-time lists, one ahead of triple champion Jackie Stewart and three wins behind Britain's Nigel Mansell.

McLaren have won 176 races, Williams 113 and Red Bull 27.

Michael Schumacher holds the record for driver victories with 91. Alonso has the second highest tally among current drivers. Vettel has 21, Kimi Raikkonen 18, Hamilton 17.

Raikkonen's last win was in Belgium with Ferrari in 2009. Schumacher's last win was in China with Ferrari in 2006.

CHAMPIONSHIP

Alonso is leading the championship for the first time since 2010, when he went into the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix as leader.

POLE

Hamilton's pole in Malaysia was the 21st of his career and second in two races this year. He has yet to record three poles in a row since he entered Formula One in 2007.

McLaren can take their 150th pole in China.

Vettel took 15 pole positions in 2011, the most anyone has achieved in a single season. Red Bull took 18 poles last year, a record for a team.

Ferrari's last pole was with Alonso in Singapore in September 2010.

McLaren are chasing their third front row sweep in succession after getting their drivers into first and second places on the grid in Australia and Malaysia.

McLaren last had three successive poles in 2007 (Alonso in Monaco, Hamilton in Canada and United States). That was also the last time they locked out the front row in qualifying for three successive races.

POINTS

Caterham (formerly Team Lotus and Lotus Racing), Marussia (Previously Virgin Racing) and HRT have yet to score a point in two seasons of competing.

CHINA

Four of the eight Chinese Grands Prix to date have been won from pole position.

No driver has ever won in China two years in a row. Hamilton won in 2011 and is the only driver to have triumphed there twice (his first win was in 2008).

Ferrari and McLaren have won three times each, Renault and Red Bull the others.

Button, Alonso and Webber are the only drivers to have finished every Chinese Grand Prix.

Shanghai circuit was where Red Bull celebrated their first F1 win with Vettel in 2009.

MILESTONE

Sergio Perez's second place in Malaysia was the best result by a Mexican driver since 1971 and Sauber's best as a non-manufacturer owned team (they won with Poland's Robert Kubica in Canada as BMW-Sauber in 2008)