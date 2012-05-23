May 23 Some Formula One statistics for Sunday's Monaco Grand Prix (round six of the 20 race season):

-

Lap distance: 78 laps of 3.340 km. Total distance 260.520km

Race lap record: One minute 14.439 seconds, Michael Schumacher (Germany) Ferrari, 2004.

Race start time: 1200 GMT

2011 pole: Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Red Bull 1:13.556

-

WINS

Five different drivers have won the first five races. The only other time that happened was in 1983 (Nelson Piquet/John Watson/Alain Prost/Patrick Tambay/Keke Rosberg).

If there is a sixth different winner on Sunday, it will be a first for the sport.

Ferrari have won 217 races, McLaren 176 races, Williams 114 and Red Bull 28.

Michael Schumacher holds the record for driver victories with 91. Alonso 28, Vettel 22, Raikkonen 18, Lewis Hamilton 17.

Raikkonen's last win was in Belgium with Ferrari in 2009. Schumacher's last win was in China with Ferrari in 2006.

Pastor Maldonado's win at the Spanish Grand Prix in Barcelona this month was the first for a Venezuelan in Formula One and the first for Williams since Colombian Juan Pablo Montoya in Brazil in 2004.

Williams last won two races in a row in 2003 with Ralf Schumacher (Europe/France).

-

POLE

McLaren can take their 150th pole in Monaco. It would have come in Spain after Hamilton qualified fastest but he was stripped of pole for a fuel miscalculation.

Vettel took 15 pole positions in 2011, the most anyone has achieved in a single season. He has been on pole just once this year. Red Bull took 18 poles last year, a record for a team.

Ferrari's last pole was with Alonso in Singapore in September 2010.

Three of the five races this year have seen one team start with both cars on the front row - McLaren in Australia and Malaysia and Mercedes in China.

-

POINTS

Caterham (formerly Team Lotus and Lotus Racing), Marussia (Previously Virgin Racing) and HRT have yet to score a point in more than two seasons of competing.

-

MONACO

Ferrari have not won in Monaco since 2001, with Schumacher. They have set the fastest lap in five of the last eight races in the principality.

The driver on pole has won seven of the last 11 races in Monaco. In 1996 France's Olivier Panis won from 14th on the starting grid.

McLaren have won 15 times in the past 28 years.

Five different drivers have won in Monaco in the last five years (Vettel/Webber/Button/Hamilton/Alonso). Seven former winners will be on Sunday's starting grid.

The average speed around the track is the lowest of the year, at around 160kph. The top of 290kph is hit briefly through the tunnel.

The run to the first corner from pole is also the shortest of the season, at 140 metres and taking about four seconds to reach.

-

MILESTONE

The Monaco Grand Prix is celebrating its 70th anniversary.

The British-based Lotus team - formerly known as Renault, Benetton and Toleman - are celebrating their 500th race this weekend. This is not to be confused with the Lotus marque.

Lotus Racing, now the Caterham team, celebrated Lotus's 500th race at the 2010 European Grand Prix in Valencia. The original Lotus team of Colin Chapman folded in 1994 after competing in 491 races. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Toby Davis)