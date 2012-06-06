June 6 Formula One statistics for Sunday's
Canadian Grand Prix (round seven of the 20-race season):
-
Lap distance: 70 laps of 4.361km, total distance 305.270km
Race lap record: Rubens Barrichello (Brazil) one minute
13.622 seconds (Ferrari, 2004)
Race start time: 1400 local (1800 GMT)
2011 pole: Sebastian Vettel (Germany) 1:13.014 (Red Bull)
-
WINS
Six different drivers have won the first six races (Jenson
Button/Fernando Alonso/Nico Rosberg/Sebastian Vettel/Pastor
Maldonado/Mark Webber). This has never happened before in
Formula One.
Australian Webber's win in Monaco was Red Bull's second of
the season and made them the only team so far to have won more
than one race this year.
Ferrari have won 217 races, McLaren 176 races, Williams 114
and Red Bull 29.
Michael Schumacher holds the record for driver victories
with 91. Alonso has 28, Vettel 22, Kimi Raikkonen 18, Lewis
Hamilton 17.
Raikkonen's last win was in Belgium with Ferrari in 2009.
Schumacher's last win was in China with Ferrari in 2006.
-
POLE
McLaren can take their 150th pole in Canada. It would have
come in Spain after Hamilton qualified fastest but he was
stripped of pole for a fuel miscalculation.
Vettel took 15 pole positions in 2011, the most anyone has
achieved in a single season. He has been on pole once this year.
Red Bull took 18 poles last year, a record for a team.
Ferrari's last pole was with Alonso in Singapore in
September 2010.
Three of the six races this year have seen one team start
with both cars on the front row - McLaren in Australia and
Malaysia and Mercedes in China.
-
POINTS
Caterham (formerly Team Lotus and Lotus Racing), Marussia
(Previously Virgin Racing) and HRT have yet to score a point in
more than two seasons of competing.
-
CANADA
This year's race is the 43rd Canadian Grand Prix and 33rd to
be held in Montreal.
Michael Schumacher has won seven times in Canada, more than
any other driver. The only country where he has won more times
is France (eight wins).
Schumacher has been on the podium in Montreal 12 times in 17
starts there and been on pole six times.
In the past decade, only three races in Canada have been won
from pole position (Alonso in 2006, Hamilton in 2007 and 2010).
McLaren's Hamilton has raced four times in Canada, been on
pole three times and won twice. He took his first grand prix win
at the circuit in 2007.
Ferrari have won 11 times at a circuit named after their
late great Gilles Villeneuve, who died 30 years ago, but not
since 2004.
Red Bull have never won in Montreal.
The circuit, with long, high-speed straights and slow
corners, is hard on brakes and engines with 60 percent of the
lap at full throttle. The notorious 'Wall of Champions' is so
named for the big names who have crashed into it in past races.
-
MILESTONE
Last year's rain-hit race in Montreal was Formula One's
longest ever, ending after four hours, four minutes and 39.537
seconds.
