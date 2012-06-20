June 20 Formula One statistics for Sunday's European Grand Prix in Valencia, Spain (round eight of the 20-race season):

-

Lap distance: 5.419 km. Total distance 308.883km, 57 laps

Race lap record: Timo Glock (Germany) Toyota, 2009. One minute 38.683 seconds.

Start time: 1200GMT (1400 local)

2011 pole: Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Red Bull 1:36.975.

-

WINS

Seven different drivers have won the first seven races (Jenson Button/Fernando Alonso/Nico Rosberg/Sebastian Vettel/Pastor Maldonado/Mark Webber/Lewis Hamilton). This has never happened before in Formula One.

Red Bull are the only team to have won twice.

Ferrari have won 217 races since the championship started in 1950, McLaren 177, Williams 114 and Red Bull 29.

Seven times champion Michael Schumacher holds the record for driver victories with 91. Alonso has 28, Vettel 22, Kimi Raikkonen 18, Lewis Hamilton 18.

Raikkonen's last win was in Belgium with Ferrari in 2009. Schumacher's last win was in China with Ferrari in 2006.

-

POLE

McLaren can take their 150th pole in Valencia. It would have come in Barcelona after Hamilton qualified fastest but he was stripped of pole for a fuel miscalculation.

Vettel took 15 pole positions in 2011, the most anyone has achieved in a single season. He has been on pole twice this year. Red Bull took 18 poles last year, a record for a team.

Ferrari's last pole was with Alonso in Singapore in September 2010.

Three of the seven races this year have seen one team start with both cars on the front row - McLaren in Australia and Malaysia and Mercedes in China.

-

PODIUM

Vettel has now gone three races without standing on the podium. That is the German's worst run since the end of 2008/early 2009.

-

POINTS

Caterham (formerly Team Lotus and Lotus Racing), Marussia (Previously Virgin Racing) and HRT have yet to score a point in more than two seasons of competing.

-

VALENCIA

Sunday's race will be the 22nd billed as the European Grand Prix (three in England, seven in Spain and the rest in Germany).

Three of the four races in Valencia have been won from pole position. The only exception was 2009, when Hamilton was on pole and Brazilian Rubens Barrichello won for Brawn from third place on the grid.

Vettel has won the last two races there and is the only driver so far to have won in Valencia and gone on to be world champion.

Hamilton and Rosberg are the only drivers to have finished in the points in all four races in Valencia.

Valencia has a reputation for serving up one of the duller races on the calendar, with little overtaking.

Last year's race was the first Formula One grand prix with 24 finishers, with Indian Narain Karthikeyan becoming the first to finish 24th.

Germany's Timo Glock, now with Marussia, still holds the race lap record after setting the quickest time with Toyota in 2009. He has not scored a point since that 2009 season and it remains the only fastest lap of his career. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Alison Wildey)