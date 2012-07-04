July 4 Formula One statistics for Sunday's British Grand Prix at Silverstone (round nine of the 20-race season):

-

Lap distance: 5.891km, total distance 306.198km (52 laps)

Race lap record: Fernando Alonso (Ferrari, 2010) one minute 30.874 seconds. 2010

Start time: 1200 GMT.

2011 pole: Mark Webber (Australia) Red Bull 1:30.399

-

WINS

Fernando Alonso's win in Valencia for Ferrari made him the first repeat winner of the season and ended an unprecedented run of seven different winners in the first seven races (Jenson Button/Alonso/Nico Rosberg/Sebastian Vettel/Pastor Maldonado/Mark Webber/Lewis Hamilton).

Ferrari have won 218 races since the championship started in 1950, McLaren 177, Williams 114 and Red Bull 29.

Seven times champion Michael Schumacher holds the record for driver victories with 91. Alonso has 29, Vettel 22, Kimi Raikkonen 18, Lewis Hamilton 18.

Raikkonen's last win was in Belgium with Ferrari in 2009. Schumacher's last win was in China with Ferrari in 2006.

-

POLE

McLaren can take their 150th pole in Silverstone. It would have come in Barcelona after Hamilton qualified fastest but he was stripped of pole for a fuel miscalculation.

Vettel took 15 pole positions in 2011, the most anyone has achieved in a single season. He has been on pole three times this year. Red Bull took 18 poles last year, a record for a team.

Vettel now has 33 poles to his credit at the age of 24, the same number that Jim Clark and Alain Prost took in their entire F1 careers. Only Schumacher (68) and the late Ayrton Senna (65) managed more.

Ferrari's last pole was with Alonso in Singapore in September 2010.

Red Bull have been on pole for the last three races, and Vettel can chalk up a personal hat-trick this weekend.

-

PODIUM

Schumacher's third place in Valencia was the first podium of his comeback with Mercedes and the first since he was at Ferrari in 2006.

At the age of 43, he is the oldest driver to stand on the podium since Australian Jack Brabham aged 44 in 1970.

Vettel has now gone four races without being on the podium. That is the German's worst run since a six race podium-less streak at the end of 2008/early 2009.

-

POINTS

Alonso has finished his last 20 races in the points. Schumacher holds the record of 24 scoring finishes in a row.

Caterham (formerly Team Lotus and Lotus Racing), Marussia (Previously Virgin Racing) and HRT have yet to score a point in more than two seasons of competing.

-

BRITAIN

Silverstone hosted the first race in the Formula One world championship in 1950. The circuit has hosted every British Grand Prix since 1986.

Red Bull have been on pole at Silverstone for the last three years (Webber 2011, Vettel 2010 and 2009).

Historically, pole has not been a big advantage at Silverstone. Only four times in the last 17 races there has the quickest driver in qualifying won.

Twelve British drivers have won their home race since 1950. The last was Hamilton in 2008. The last British driver to win from pole in Britain was Damon Hill in 1994.

The last British one-two in Britain was in 1999 with David Coulthard and Eddie Irvine. In 1965, the top five were all British with Jim Clark, Graham Hill and John Surtees on the podium.

McLaren's Jenson Button has never stood on the podium at his home race.

Ferrari have won 16 times in Britain, McLaren 14 and Williams 10. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by John O'Brien)