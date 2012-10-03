Oct 3 Formula One statistics for Sunday's Japanese Grand Prix:

Lap distance: 5.807 km, total distance 307.471km (53 laps)

Race lap record: Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) McLaren One minute 31.540 seconds. 2005.

Start time: 1500 local (0600 GMT)

2011 pole: Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Red Bull 1:30.466

2011 winner: Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren

WINS

Ferrari's Fernando Alonso and McLaren's Lewis Hamilton are the only drivers to have won three races this season. Red Bull's Mark Webber and Vettel and McLaren's Button have all won twice.

The championship started with an unprecedented run of seven different winners in the first seven races (Button/Alonso/Nico Rosberg/Vettel/Pastor Maldonado/Webber/Hamilton).

Ferrari have won 219 races since the championship started in 1950, McLaren 180, Williams 114 and Red Bull 31.

Seven-times champion Michael Schumacher holds the record for driver victories with 91. Alonso has 30, Vettel 23, Hamilton 20, Raikkonen 18.

One more win would lift Alonso level with Britain's 1992 champion Nigel Mansell as fourth equal in the all-time list.

Raikkonen's last win was in Belgium with Ferrari in 2009. Schumacher's last win was in China with Ferrari in 2006.

Vettel's win in Singapore ended a run of three successive McLaren victories.

POLE

McLaren have been on pole in the last four races. The last time they managed five poles in a row was in 1999 with Finland's Mika Hakkinen.

Vettel took 15 pole positions in 2011, the most anyone has achieved in a single season. He has been on pole three times this year. Red Bull took 18 poles last year, a record for a team.

Vettel has 33 poles to his credit, the same number that Jim Clark and Alain Prost took in their entire F1 careers. Only Schumacher (68) and the late Ayrton Senna (65) managed more. Hamilton has 24, Alonso 22.

Eight of 14 races this year have been won from pole.

POINTS

Caterham (formerly Team Lotus and Lotus Racing), Marussia (Previously Virgin Racing) and HRT have yet to score a point in more than two seasons of competing.

FASTEST LAPS

Germany's Nico Hulkenberg set the fastest race lap in Singapore for Force India, the 10th different driver to set the fastest race lap this season in 14 grands prix.

SUZUKA

Vettel has been on pole in Japan for the past three years. Schumacher was on pole at Suzuka for five years in a row between 1998 and 2002 and has won six times.

McLaren have won nine of the 27 grands prix held in Japan since 1976. Ferrari have won seven.

No Japanese driver has ever won his home race.

Sauber's Kamui Kobayashi is the sole Japanese driver on the current starting grid and this year became only the second Japanese to start a race from the front row (in Belgium).

Vettel won last year's title in Japan, which was then the 15th of 19 rounds. Twelve championships have been decided in Japan.

Of the current drivers, Alonso, Button, Vettel, Hamilton, Raikkonen and Schumacher have all won in Japan.

Since 2009, when the Japanese Grand Prix returned to Suzuka, there has been a safety car period in every race.

World champions have won 16 of the last 17 races at the figure of eight circuit. The exception was Brazilian Rubens Barrichello in 2003.

Suzuka is the only circuit on the calendar with a downhill start, meaning more likelihood of a jumped start. the 130R corner is the fastest of the season, with cars taking it at around 310kph in seventh gear.

MILESTONE

Alonso's third place in Singapore was the Spaniard's 81st career podium finish, one more than the late Brazilian triple champion Ayrton Senna managed. Alonso is now third on the all-time lists behind Schumacher (155) and Alain Prost (106).

Suzuka is celebrating its 50th anniversary as a circuit. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by John O'Brien)