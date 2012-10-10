Oct 10 Formula One statistics for Sunday's Korean Grand Prix at the Yeongam circuit in South Korea:

-

Lap distance: 5.615km (total distance 308.63km, 55 laps)

Race lap record: Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Red Bull One minute 39.605 seconds (2011)

Start time: 1500 local (0600 GMT)

2011 pole: Lewis Hamilton (Britain) McLaren 1:35.820

2011 winner: Vettel

-

WINS

Ferrari's Fernando Alonso, Vettel and Hamilton have all won three races this season. Red Bull's Mark Webber and McLaren's Jenson Button have won twice.

The championship started with an unprecedented run of seven different winners in the first seven races (Button/Alonso/Nico Rosberg/Vettel/Pastor Maldonado/Webber/Hamilton).

Ferrari have won 219 races since the championship started in 1950, McLaren 180, Williams 114 and Red Bull 32.

Seven-times champion Michael Schumacher holds the record for driver victories with 91. Alonso has 30, Vettel 24, Hamilton 20, Raikkonen 18.

One more win would lift Alonso level with Britain's 1992 champion Nigel Mansell as fourth equal in the all-time list. One more for Vettel would lift him level with Niki Lauda and Jim Clark.

Raikkonen's last win was in Belgium with Ferrari in 2009. Schumacher's last win was in China with Ferrari in 2006.

Vettel is chasing a hat-trick after winning the last two races in Singapore and Japan.

-

POLE

Vettel's Suzuka pole ended McLaren's run of four in a row.

The German took 15 pole positions in 2011, the most anyone has achieved in a single season. He has been on pole four times this year. Red Bull took 18 poles last year, a record for a team.

Vettel has 34 poles to his credit. Only Schumacher (68) and the late Ayrton Senna (65) managed more. Hamilton has 24 and Alonso 22.

Nine of 15 races this year have been won from pole.

-

POINTS

Caterham (formerly Team Lotus and Lotus Racing), Marussia (Previously Virgin Racing) and HRT have yet to score a point in nearly three seasons of competing.

-

FASTEST LAPS

Ten different drivers have set the fastest race lap this season in 15 grands prix.

-

KOREA

Alonso (2010) and Vettel (2011), the two main title rivals, are the only drivers to have won in Korea. They are also the only ones to have set fastest laps at Yeongam.

No driver has won from pole in Korea so far.

Hamilton has finished second on both occasions.

McLaren, Ferrari and Red Bull are the only teams to have been on the podium in this grand prix.

-

MILESTONE

Felipe Massa's second place in Japan was his first podium finish since he came third in Korea in October 2010 - a gap of 35 races without an appearance in the top three, which is unprecedented for a Ferrari driver.

Sauber's Kamui Kobayashi became only the third Japanese driver to appear on the F1 podium with his third place at Suzuka. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by John O'Brien)