Oct 31 Formula One statistics for Sunday's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (round 18 of the 20 race season) at the Yas Marina circuit:

-

Lap distance: 5.554km (total distance 305.355km). 55 laps.

Race lap record: One minute 40.279 seconds (Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Red Bull, 2009)

Start time: 1700 local (1200 GMT)

2011 pole: Vettel 1:38.481

2011 winner: Lewis Hamilton (Britain) McLaren

-

WINS

Vettel has won the last four races and five in total so far this season. Ferrari's Fernando Alonso and McLaren's Lewis Hamilton have both won three. Red Bull's Mark Webber and McLaren's Jenson Button have won twice.

The championship started with an unprecedented run of seven different winners in the first seven races (Button/Alonso/Nico Rosberg/Vettel/Pastor Maldonado/Webber/Hamilton).

Ferrari have won 219 races since the championship started in 1950, McLaren 180, Williams 114 and Red Bull 34.

One more win for Red Bull would put them level with Brabham and Renault in the all-time lists.

Seven-times champion Michael Schumacher holds the record for driver victories with 91. Alonso has 30, Vettel 26, Hamilton 20, Kimi Raikkonen 18.

One more win would lift Alonso level with Britain's 1992 champion Nigel Mansell as fourth equal in the all-time list. One more win for Vettel would put him level with Britain's triple champion Jackie Stewart.

Raikkonen's last win was in Belgium with Ferrari in 2009. Schumacher's last win was in China with Ferrari in 2006.

Vettel has never before won five in a row. The last driver to do such a sequence was fellow-German Michael Schumacher with Ferrari in 2004, when he won seven successive races.

-

TITLE

Red Bull can win the constructors' title on Sunday if they score more points than Ferrari and McLaren. That would make them only the fourth team to win three titles in a row. The others are Ferrari, Williams and McLaren.

Red Bull are currently 91 points clear of Ferrari and 101 ahead of McLaren. After Sunday there will be only two races remaining for a maximum total of 86 points.

-

POLE

Vettel took 15 pole positions in 2011, the most anyone has achieved in a single season, but has been on pole only five times this year. Red Bull took a record 18 poles last year.

Vettel has 35 poles to his credit. Only Schumacher (68) and the late Ayrton Senna (65) managed more. Hamilton has 24 and Alonso 22.

Ten of 17 races this year have been won from pole.

-

POINTS

Caterham (formerly Team Lotus and Lotus Racing), Marussia (Previously Virgin Racing) and HRT have yet to score a point in nearly three seasons of competing.

McLaren have chalked up 55 consecutive races with at least one car in the points, equalling a record held by Ferrari.

Raikkonen has finished his last 14 races in the points, the best scoring run of his career.

-

FASTEST LAPS

Eleven different drivers have set the fastest race laps in 17 grands prix so far.

-

ABU DHABI

Vettel (2009 and 2010) and Hamilton (2011) are the only drivers to have won in Abu Dhabi. They are also the only ones to have started on pole position and the only ones to have qualified on the front row.

Button has been third three years in a row.

Only one of the three Abu Dhabi GPs so far was won from pole position.

Vettel won the 2010 title in Abu Dhabi, becoming the youngest Formula One champion.

Pirelli are bringing their medium (white sidewall) and soft (yellow) tyres to Abu Dhabi. This is the last time the soft tyre will be used this year. The race is the only day-to-night grand prix on the calendar, with track temperatures falling as the event progresses. The harbourside circuit has three distinct sectors and more of a Monaco level of downforce, with a low speed section between turns 11 and 21.

-

MILESTONE

Vettel's win in India on Sunday marked the first time in his career that he has won four races in a row in a single season. He has also now led 205 consecutive laps, since lap 23 in Singapore.

Button's fastest lap in India was McLaren's 150th.

Renault celebrated their 150th win as an engine supplier.