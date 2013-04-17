April 17 Formula One statistics for Sunday's Bahrain Grand Prix:

-

Lap distance: 5.412km. Total distance: 308.238km (57 laps)

Start time: 1200 GMT

2012 pole: Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Red Bull one minute 32.422 seconds.

2012 winner: Vettel

Race lap record: Schumacher 1:30.252 (Ferrari, 2004)

Tyre choice: Medium (white), hard (orange).

-

WINS

Fernando Alonso's win in China last weekend was the 31st of his career, lifting him level in the all-time lists with 1992 champion Nigel Mansell. Only three drivers have ever won more: Michael Schumacher (91), Alain Prost (51) and Ayrton Senna (41)

Red Bull's Sebastian Vettel has 27 wins, Mercedes's Lewis Hamilton 21, Lotus's Kimi Raikkonen 20 and McLaren's Jenson Button 15.

One more win for Raikkonen would make him the most successful Finnish driver in terms of race wins.

Ferrari have won 220 races since the championship started in 1950, McLaren 182, Williams 114 and Red Bull 35.

Red Bull are now fifth equal and level with Brabham in the all-time lists.

Three different winners have won the first three races, just like last year.

-

POLE

Vettel has 38 poles to his credit, putting him third in the all-time list (Schumacher had 68 and Ayrton Senna 65). Hamilton has 27 and Alonso 22.

Hamilton's pole in China was his first for Mercedes, and only that team's second since they returned as a works team in 2010.

-

POINTS

Caterham and Marussia have yet to score a point after three seasons in Formula One.

None of the five rookies have scored points so far.

Kimi Raikkonen has now finished 20 successive races in the points for Lotus, four short of Schumacher's 2001/02/03 record with Ferrari.

-

BAHRAIN

Alonso has won in Bahrain more times than any other driver. The double world champion triumphed with Renault in 2005 and 2006 and with Ferrari in 2010.

Ferrari team mate Felipe Massa has won twice at Sakhir.

Ferrari are the most successful constructor in Bahrain with four wins. McLaren have never won there, but Button did with Brawn in 2009.

The driver on pole in Bahrain has won four of the eight races to date. The race has never been won by anyone starting below the front two rows.

Seven out of eight winners have been from the team that ended the season winning the constructors' title.

-

MILESTONE

Red Bull's Australian Mark Webber will be starting his 200th grand prix.

Alonso has now won 10 grands prix for Ferrari, putting him fifth in the Italian team's all-time list of winners. Team mate Felipe Massa has 11, Alberto Ascari 13, Niki Lauda 15 and Schumacher 72. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by Sonia Oxley)