May 8 Formula One statistics for Sunday's Spanish Grand Prix:

Lap distance: 4.655km. Total distance 307.104km (66 laps)

Start time: 1200 GMT

2012 pole: Pastor Maldonado (Venezuela) Williams

2012 winner: Maldonado

Race lap record: Kimi Raikkonen (Ferrari), one minute 21.670 seconds, 2008.

Tyre choice: Medium (white markings), hard (orange).

WINS

Ferrari's Fernando Alonso has 31 career wins, Red Bull's Sebastian Vettel 28, Mercedes's Lewis Hamilton 21, Lotus's Kimi Raikkonen 20 and McLaren's Jenson Button 15.

One more win for Raikkonen would make him the most successful Finnish driver in terms of race wins.

Ferrari have won 220 races since the championship started in 1950, McLaren 182, Williams 114 and Red Bull 36.

Vettel's win in Bahrain meant Red Bull passed Brabham and Renault in the all-time lists and are now fifth. Vettel is the only driver to have won twice so far this year.

POLE

Vettel has 38 poles to his credit, putting him third in the all-time list (Schumacher had 68 and Ayrton Senna 65). Hamilton has 27 and Alonso 22.

Mercedes have been on pole for the last two races. They last had three poles in a row as a works team in 1955 with Stirling Moss and Juan Manuel Fangio.

POINTS

Caterham and Marussia have yet to score a point after three seasons in Formula One.

None of the five rookies have scored points so far.

Kimi Raikkonen has now finished 21 successive races in the points for Lotus, three short of Schumacher's 2001/02/03 record with Ferrari.

Former champions Williams, last year's winner in Barcelona, have yet to score a point this season and for five races in a row.

SPAIN

Seven different drivers have won in Spain over the past seven years.

Ten of the last 11 Spanish Grands Prix have been won from pole position, and 18 of the last 22, making it the most predictable race on the calendar even if last year's winner Pastor Maldonado was a surprise.

The only driver to win in Barcelona without starting on the front row was Michael Schumacher who triumphed from third place on the grid in 1996.

Red Bull's Mark Webber has been on pole twice in the last three years in Barcelona.

Double world champion Alonso is the only Spaniard to have won a Formula One grand prix. He won his home race in 2006 with Renault.

Michael Schumacher won the Spanish Grand Prix more than anyone else, six times in total.

Ferrari are the most successful team at the Circuit de Catalunya with seven wins in 21 years.

Raikkonen can become only the second driver to win in Spain with three different teams, having won previously with McLaren and Ferrari. The Finn would be the first to do so in Barcelona. Alain Prost won with McLaren, Ferrari and Williams in Spain but two of those were at Jerez.

This year's race in Barcelona is the only round of the championship in Spain. For the past five years, Valencia has also been on the calendar. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Clare Fallon)