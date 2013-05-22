May 22 Formula One statistics for Sunday's Monaco Grand Prix:

-

Lap distance: 3.340km. Total distance 260.520km (78 laps)

Start time: 1200 GMT

2012 pole: Mark Webber (Australia) Red Bull one minute 14.381 seconds

2012 winner: Webber

Race lap record: Michael Schumacher (Germany), Ferrari 2004, 1:14.439

Tyre choice: Soft (yellow), Supersoft (red)

-

WINS

Ferrari's Fernando Alonso has 32 career wins, Red Bull's Sebastian Vettel 28, Mercedes's Lewis Hamilton 21, Lotus's Kimi Raikkonen 20 and McLaren's Jenson Button 15.

One more win for Raikkonen would make him the most successful Finnish driver in terms of race wins. He is currently tied with two times champion Mika Hakkinen.

Ferrari have won 221 races since the championship started in 1950, McLaren 182, Williams 114 and Red Bull 36.

-

POLE

Mercedes have been on pole for the last three races. They have never before managed four in a row.

Vettel has 38 poles to his credit, putting him third in the all-time list (Michael Schumacher had 68 and Ayrton Senna 65). Hamilton has 27 and Alonso 22.

-

POINTS

Caterham and Marussia have yet to score a point after three seasons in Formula One.

None of the five 2013 rookies have scored points so far.

Kimi Raikkonen has now finished 22 successive races in the points for Lotus, two short of Schumacher's 2001/02/03 record with Ferrari.

Former champions Williams have yet to score a point this season and for six races in a row.

-

MONACO

Red Bull have won the last three Monaco Grands Prix (Mark Webber 2010 and 2012, Sebastian Vettel 2011).

Ferrari have not won in Monaco since 2001, with Schumacher. They have, however, set the fastest lap in five of the last nine races. Mexican Sergio Perez had the fastest race lap for Sauber last year.

The driver on pole has won eight of the last 12 races in Monaco. In 1996 Frenchman Olivier Panis won from 14th on the starting grid, the lowest winning start position to date.

Since 1950, only 10 times has the race been won by a driver starting lower than third.

McLaren have won 15 times in the last 29 years. Ferrari have won eight times.

Six former Monaco winners will be on Sunday's starting grid: Vettel, Webber, Button, Hamilton, Alonso, Raikkonen.

If Alonso wins on Sunday, he will become the first driver to win in Monaco for three different teams. His two previous wins were with Renault and McLaren.

Monaco is the race with the lowest average speed on the calendar, just 160kph.

Williams' Valtteri Bottas is the only current rookie not to have raced in Monaco in single seaters. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by John O'Brien)