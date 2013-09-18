Sept 18 Statistics for Sunday's Singapore Formula One Grand Prix:

-

Lap distance: 5.065km. Total distance: 308.828 km (61 laps)

Start time: 1200 GMT (2000 local)

2012 pole: Lewis Hamilton (Britain) McLaren One minute 46.362 seconds.

2012 winner: Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Red Bull

Race lap record: Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari 1:45.599

Tyres: Medium (white), Supersoft (red)

-

WINS

Four different teams have won the 12 races so far this year(Lotus, Red Bull, Ferrari, Mercedes).

Red Bull's triple champion Sebastian Vettel has six wins in 2013. Ferrari's Fernando Alonso and Mercedes's Nico Rosberg have won two races each. Lotus's Kimi Raikkonen and Mercedes's Lewis Hamilton have each won one.

Alonso and Vettel have 32 career wins, Hamilton 22, Raikkonen 20 and McLaren's Jenson Button 15.

Ferrari have won 221 races since the championship started in 1950, McLaren 182, Williams 114 and Red Bull 40.

-

POLE

Mercedes have been on pole eight times in 12 races. Vettel has taken the other four.

Vettel has 40 poles to his credit and is third in the all-time list (Michael Schumacher had 68 and Ayrton Senna 65). Hamilton has 31 and Alonso 22.

Vettel's Monza pole ended a run of four in a row for Hamilton.

Mercedes have locked out the front row in qualifying three times this year.

Alonso has not been on the front row in the last 22 races, with his last appearance being his pole in Germany in July 2012. He has not been on pole in a dry qualifying since 2010.

-

POINTS

Caterham and Marussia have yet to score a point after three seasons in Formula One.

None of the five 2013 rookies has scored points so far.

-

SINGAPORE

The only race held entirely at night, the floodlit Marina Bay circuit has 23 corners and is the second slowest of the season after Monaco.

Last year's race ended two laps early when the two-hour limit was reached. The previous four races in Singapore were all close to the two-hour mark.

Only champions have won in Singapore so far (Alonso in 2008 and 2010, Hamilton in 2009 and Vettel in 2011 and 2012).

Alonso has finished on the Singapore podium four times.

The driver on pole has won three of the five races.

The driver on pole has won three of the five races.

The safety car has been deployed at least once in every Singapore Grand Prix to date. There have been a total of eight interventions so far.