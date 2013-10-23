Oct 23 Statistics for Sunday's Indian Formula One Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida:

-

Lap distance: 5.125km (race distance 307.249km, 60 laps)

Start time: 0930 GMT (1500 local)

2012 pole: Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Red Bull one minute 25.283 seconds.

2012 winner: Vettel

Race lap record: Vettel, Red Bull 2011. 1:27.249

Tyres: soft (yellow), medium (white)

-

WINS

Four different teams have won the 15 races so far this year (Lotus, Red Bull, Ferrari, Mercedes).

Triple champion Vettel has nine wins in 2013. Ferrari's Fernando Alonso and Mercedes's Nico Rosberg have won two races each. Lotus's Raikkonen and Mercedes's Lewis Hamilton have each won one. Vettel has won the last five races.

Vettel has 35 career wins, Alonso 32, Hamilton 22, Raikkonen 20 and McLaren's Jenson Button 15.

Ferrari have won 221 races since the championship started in 1950, McLaren 182, Williams 114 and Red Bull 43.

-

TITLE

Red Bull can win both the drivers' and constructors' titles in India.

Vettel has a 90-point lead with 100 points still available to be won. If Alonso wins the race on Sunday, Vettel need only finish fifth to clinch his fourth successive title.

Alonso must finish in the top two to have any chance of keeping the championship alive to Abu Dhabi.

If Alonso finishes third and Vettel fails to score, the German's lead would be cut to 75 points with 75 still to be won. However, Vettel would take the championship on race wins since Alonso cannot match his tally even if he wins the last three.

If Alonso retires from the race, Vettel will instantly win the title regardless of whether he finishes or not.

At 26, Vettel will be the youngest quadruple champion.

Only three other drivers have won four titles: Germany's Michael Schumacher (seven), Argentina's Juan Manuel Fangio (five) and Frenchman Alain Prost (four). Schumacher and Fangio are the only ones to have won four in a row.

In the constructors' championship, Red Bull have 445 points to Ferrari's 297 with a maximum of 172 still to be won.

-

POLE

Mercedes have been on pole eight times in 15 races. Vettel has taken six and team mate Mark Webber one.

Vettel has 42 poles to his credit and is third in the all-time list (Schumacher had 68 and Ayrton Senna 65). Hamilton has 31 and Alonso 22.

Alonso has not been on the front row in the last 24 races, with his last appearance being his pole in Germany in July 2012. He has not been on pole in a dry qualifying since 2010.

-

POINTS

Caterham and Marussia have yet to score a point after three seasons in Formula One.

Mexican Esteban Gutierrez's seventh place in Japan made him the first and so far only rookie to score points this season.

-

INDIA

Vettel is the only driver to have started on pole in India and the only one to have won there (2011, 2012). He has also led every lap in India and last year was fastest in every practice session.

Red Bull have swept the front row in qualifying in both previous races.

Alonso was on the podium in India in 2012 and 2011, the only driver other than Vettel to do that.

Force India are the first and only Indian-owned team but have never had an Indian driver. There are no Indian drivers in this year's race for the first time.

Sauber principal Monisha Kaltenborn was born in the Indian city of Dehradun and lived in the country until she was eight.

Pirelli are expecting two stops to be the norm. After bringing hard and soft compounds for the past two years, they have switched to medium and soft as a more aggressive choice.

-

MILESTONE

Vettel's win in Japan was his fifth in a row. The last driver to do that was Schumacher in 2004. The Ferrari driver went on to win seven in a row that year.

The record of nine wins in a row was set by Italian Alberto Ascari in 1952/53.

McLaren have still not been on the podium this year. The last time they went through a season without finishing in the top three was in 1980. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Clare Fallon)