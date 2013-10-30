ABU DHABI Oct 30 Formula One statistics for Sunday's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (round 17 of 19) at the Yas Marina circuit:

-

Lap distance: 5.554km (total distance 305.355km). 55 laps

Race lap record: One minute 40.279 seconds (Sebastian Vettel, Red Bull, 2009)

Start time: 1700 local (1200 GMT)

2012 pole: Lewis Hamilton (Britain) McLaren 1:40.630

2012 winner: Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Lotus

Tyres: Medium (white, Soft (yellow)

-

TITLES

Vettel won his fourth successive title in India on Sunday, becoming the youngest quadruple champion and first to win his first four titles in a row.

He is the third driver to win four consecutively, the others being Argentine Juan Manuel Fangio and Germany's Michael Schumacher.

Vettel is one of just four quadruple champions, joining Fangio, Schumacher and Frenchman Alain Prost.

Red Bull took the constructors' crown for the fourth year in a row, becoming only the third team to perform that feat after Ferrari and McLaren.

-

WINS

Four teams have won the 16 races so far (Lotus, Red Bull, Ferrari, Mercedes)

Vettel has won 10 races in 2013. Ferrari's Fernando Alonso and Mercedes's Nico Rosberg have both won twice and Raikkonen and Hamilton once. Vettel has won the last six races.

Vettel has 36 career wins, Alonso 32, Hamilton 22, Raikkonen 20 and McLaren's Jenson Button 15.

Ferrari have won 221 races, McLaren 182, Williams 114 and Red Bull 43.

-

POLE

Mercedes have been on pole in half the races. Vettel has taken another six and Red Bull team mate Mark Webber one.

-

POINTS

Caterham and Marussia have yet to score a point after three seasons in F1.

Sauber's Mexican Esteban Gutierrez is the only rookie to have scored a point this season

-

ABU DHABI

Vettel (2009 and 2010), Hamilton (2011) and Raikkonen (2012) are the only drivers to have won in Abu Dhabi. They are also the only ones to have started on pole position.

Only one of the four Abu Dhabi GPs so far was won from pole position. The driver on pole has failed to finish in three of the four races.

Vettel won his 2010 title in Abu Dhabi, becoming the youngest Formula One champion at 23.

Raikkonen's victory from fourth place on the grid last year was the first time the winner had started off the front row.

-

MILESTONE

Vettel can equal Schumacher's 2004 run of seven wins in a row this weekend, the best run of success of the modern era. The record of nine was set by Italian Alberto Ascari in 1952-53.

Ferrari can set a record for most consecutive points finishes, dating back to the 2010 German Grand Prix. They equalled McLaren's run of 64 in a row in India last weekend. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Pritha Sarkar)