March 12 Statistics for Sunday's season-opening Australian Formula One Grand Prix at Melbourne's Albert Park circuit.

-

Lap distance: 5.303km. Total distance: 307.574km (58 laps)

Race lap record: Michael Schumacher (Germany) 1:24.125 (Ferrari, 2004)

Start time: 1700 local (0600 GMT)

2013 pole: Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Red Bull 1:27.407 seconds.

2013 winner: Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Lotus

Tyres: Medium (white), soft (yellow)

-

RECORDS

Quadruple world champion Vettel is chasing a record 10th successive race victory after winning the last nine of 2013. He is the first driver to do that in a single season.

The 26-year-old German, who won a record-equalling 13 races last year, has not been beaten since July.

The only other driver to have won nine races in a row was Italian Alberto Ascari in 1952/53.

-

TITLES

Vettel is the youngest quadruple world champion and the first to win his first four crowns in a row.

Compatriot and seven times champion Schumacher, currently in a coma after a skiing accident, is the only driver to have won five championships in a row.

Red Bull have won the constructors' crown for the last four years, only the third team to perform that feat after Ferrari and McLaren.

Five champions will be on the Melbourne starting grid: Vettel (2013, 2012, 2011, 2010), Jenson Button (2009), Lewis Hamilton (2008), Kimi Raikkonen (2007), Fernando Alonso (2006, 2005).

Vettel and Raikkonen are the only ones still racing for the teams with which they won their titles.

-

WINS

Vettel has 39 career wins, Fernando Alonso 32, Lewis Hamilton 22, Raikkonen 20 and Jenson Button 15.

Vettel needs two more race victories to equal the late Ayrton Senna's tally of 41. Only Alain Prost (51) and Schumacher (91) have won more.

Ferrari have won 221 races, McLaren 182, Williams 114 and Red Bull 46.

McLaren have not been on the podium since November 2012, when Button won in Brazil.

-

POLE POSITION

Vettel took nine poles last year, well short of his 2011 record of 15. Mercedes and Red Bull were the only teams to start on pole in 2013.

Vettel now has 45 career poles. Only Schumacher (68) and Senna (65) have scored more.

-

POINTS

Ferrari have finished a record 67 successive races with at least one car in the points, a run that dates back to the 2010 German Grand Prix. Alonso is the sport's all-time highest scorer with 1,606 points to date, although systems have changed.

Caterham and Marussia have yet to score a point after four seasons in F1.

Since 1950, 59 drivers have scored points on their Formula One debut. There are three rookies this season - Denmark's Kevin Magnussen at McLaren, Russian Daniil Kvyat at Toro Rosso and Sweden's Marcus Ericsson at Caterham.

-

AUSTRALIA

Button has won three of the last five Australian Grands Prix (with Brawn in 2009 and McLaren in 2010 and 2012).

Schumacher won four times in Australia, the most by any driver.

All five active world champions have won in Australia.

No Australian has ever won his home race. Daniel Ricciardo, at Red Bull, is the only one on this year's starting grid.

Melbourne has been the season-opener on 16 previous occasions. Since 2002, the winner in Australia has ended the season as champion on seven occasions. The exceptions were David Coulthard in 2003, Giancarlo Fisichella in 2005, Button in 2010 and 2012 and Raikkonen in 2013.

In total, the winner in Melbourne has gone on to be world champion 11 out of 18 times.

The race winner at Albert Park has started on pole on eight occasions. Raikkonen won last year from seventh on the grid. The lowest starter to win was Eddie Irvine from 11th in 1999.

-

MILESTONES

Australia marks the race debut of the new 1.6 litre V6 turbo power unit with energy recovery systems. It replaces the 2.4 litre V8 engines. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ken Ferris)