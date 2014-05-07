May 7 Statistics for Sunday's Spanish Formula One Grand Prix, race five of the championship, at Barcelona's Circuit de Catalunya:

- - - -

Lap distance: 4.655 km. Total distance: 307.104 km (66 laps)

Start time: 1200 GMT (1400 local)

2013 pole: Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes One minute 20.718 seconds.

2013 winner: Fernando Alonso (Spain) Ferrari

Race lap record: Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari, 2008. 1:21.670.

Tyres: Hard (orange), medium (white)

- -

WINS

Mercedes have won every race so far this season. The last team to start a season with four wins was Renault in 2005. McLaren won the first 11 in 1988.

Red Bull's quadruple world champion Sebastian Vettel has 39 career wins, Alonso 32, Lewis Hamilton 25, Raikkonen 20 and Jenson Button 15. Rosberg has four.

Vettel needs two more race victories to equal the late Ayrton Senna's tally of 41. Only Alain Prost (51) and Michael Schumacher (91) have won more.

Ferrari have won 221 races, McLaren 182, Williams 114 and Red Bull 46.

Hamilton's win for Mercedes in China was his third in a row, his first such F1 hat-trick, and equalled Niki Lauda and Jim Clark's tally in the all-time list of winners.

Rosberg won the season-opener in Australia.

- -

POLE POSITION

Mercedes - with Hamilton (Australia/Malaysia/China) and Rosberg (Bahrain) - have started every race on pole this year.

Vettel took nine poles last year, and now has 45 for his F1 career, but has not been on pole in 2014.

Hamilton now has 34 poles, more than any other British driver in the history of Formula One.

Ferrari's last pole position was in Germany with Fernando Alonso in 2012.

- -

POINTS

Ferrari have finished a record 71 successive races with at least one car in the points, a run that dates back to the 2010 German Grand Prix.

Caterham and Marussia have yet to score a point after four seasons in F1.

Toro Rosso's Daniil Kvyat is Formula One's youngest point scorer aged 19 years and 324 days.

- -

SPAIN

Hamilton has yet to win in Spain - one of only two races on the calendar, excluding Austria and Russia which he has not had a chance to race at, where he has not triumphed. The other is Brazil.

Seven different drivers have won in Spain over the past eight years.

Ten of the last 12 Spanish Grands Prix have been won from pole position and 17 out of 23 at the Circuit de Catalunya.

The only drivers to win in Barcelona without starting on the front row are Michael Schumacher, who triumphed from third place on the grid in 1996, and Alonso from fifth last year.

Alonso is the only Spaniard to have won a Formula One grand prix. Apart from last year, when he won with a four stop strategy, he also claimed his home race in 2006 with Renault.

Ferrari are the most successful team at the Circuit de Catalunya with eight wins in 23 years. Since the first Spanish Grand Prix in 1951, the Italian team have won it 12 times. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ken Ferris)