SINGAPORE, Sept 17 Statistics for Sunday's Singapore Formula One Grand Prix, race 14 of the 19-round championship:

- - - -

Lap distance:. 5.065km. Total distance: 308.828km (61 laps)

2013 pole: Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Red Bull one minute 42.841 seconds.

2013 winner: Vettel

Race lap record: 1:48.574, Vettel 2013

Start time: 1200 GMT (2000 local)

Tyres: Soft (yellow), Supersoft (red)

- -

WINS

Mercedes have won all but three races so far this season. The exceptions were Canada, Hungary and Belgium - all won by Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo.

Red Bull's quadruple world champion Sebastian Vettel has 39 career wins, Fernando Alonso 32, Lewis Hamilton 28, Kimi Raikkonen 20 and Jenson Button 15. Championship leader Nico Rosberg has seven.

Hamilton's win at Monza moved him ahead of triple champion Jackie Stewart in the all-time list of winners. The only British driver to have won more is 1992 champion Nigel Mansell (31).

Hamilton has won six races this season, Rosberg four and Ricciardo three.

Ferrari have won 221 races, McLaren 182, Williams 114 and Red Bull 50. Mercedes have won 23, the same number as now-defunct Tyrrell.

McLaren have not won for 32 races, a run that dates back to Brazil 2012 but is not their longest drought. Most recently, they went 48 races without a win between 1993 and 1997.

Ferrari's last victory was in Spain in May 2013 - the last time a team other than Mercedes or Red Bull won.

- -

ONE TWO

Mercedes have had seven one-two finishes this season. The record of 10 in a season was set by McLaren in 1988.

- -

POLE POSITION

Mercedes and Williams are the only teams to have started a race on pole position this year.

Rosberg (Bahrain/Monaco/Canada/Britain/Germany/Hungary/Belgium) has had seven poles this year to Hamilton's five (Australia/Malaysia/China/Spain/Italy). Brazilian Felipe Massa was on pole for Williams in Austria.

Vettel has 45 career poles. Hamilton has 36 - more than any other British driver in the history of Formula One.

Ferrari's last pole was in Germany with Alonso in 2012.

- -

POINTS

Caterham, who came into the sport in 2010, are the only team on the grid who have yet to score a point.

Ferrari have finished a record 80 successive races with at least one car in the points, a run that dates back to the 2010 German Grand Prix.

Alonso's retirement at Monza means no driver has scored in every race this season. Ricciardo has gone 11 races in a row in the points.

Sauber have gone 13 races without scoring, their longest barren run since they entered the sport in 1993. They went nine in a row between October 1995 and May 1996, at a time when only the top six cars scored points.

- -

SINGAPORE

The race is the only one held entirely at night.

Only champions have won at the Marina Bay circuit. Vettel has won the last three races in Singapore, Alonso has triumphed twice (2008 and 2010)and Hamilton once (2009).

Alonso has been on the podium in five of the six Singapore Grands Prix to date.

The race has been won from pole position on four occasions. The lowest winning grid position was Alonso, starting 15th in 2008.

There has been at least one safety car intervention in every race in Singapore so far, with nine in total.

The race is the longest on the calendar in terms of time taken to complete, ranging from between one hour and 56 minutes to the time limit of two hours, and has more corners than any other circuit. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Amlan Chakraborty)