March 25 Statistics for Sunday's Malaysian Formula One Grand Prix at Sepang circuit:

- - - -

Lap distance: 5.543 kilometres. Total distance: 310.408km (56 laps)

Race lap record: Juan Pablo Montoya (Colombia) Williams 1:34.223 (2004)

2014 pole: Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes

2014 winner: Hamilton

Start time: 0800 GMT (1500 local)

Tyres: Medium (white), Hard (orange)

- -

WINS

Lewis Hamilton's win in the Australian season-opener was the double world champion's 34th in Formula One, and second in a row after last year's Abu Dhabi season-ender. The Briton is fifth on the all-time list of winners.

The last time Hamilton won in Australia, in 2008, he also ended the year as champion.

Mercedes have now won the last eight races. They took a record 16 wins (from 19 races) last season. They have also chalked up 12 one-two finishes in 20 races.

Of other current drivers, four-times champion Sebastian Vettel has 39 career wins, Fernando Alonso 32, Kimi Raikkonen 20 and Jenson Button 15.

Ferrari have won 221 races, McLaren 182, Williams 114 and Red Bull 50. Mercedes have won 30.

McLaren have not won for 39 races, a run that dates back to Brazil 2012. They went 48 races without a win from 1993-97.

Ferrari have not won since Spain in May 2013, which was the last time a team other than Mercedes or Red Bull won. Last season was the first since 1993 without a Ferrari win.

- -

POLE POSITION

Mercedes have now been on pole for the last 12 races. The record for successive poles is 24 (Williams 1992/93).

Mercedes and Williams were the only teams to start on pole last year.

Ferrari's last pole was in Germany with Alonso in 2012.

- -

POINTS

Three drivers scored points for the first time in Melbourne. Brazilian Felipe Nasr and Spain's Carlos Sainz became the 62nd and 63rd rookies to do so on their debuts.

Marcus Ericsson finally scored for Sauber after failing to do so in 16 races for now-defunct Caterham. They were the first points for a Swedish driver since Stefan Johansson in 1989, before Ericsson was born.

Nasr's fifth place was the best result by a Brazilian driver on his debut.

Sauber scored their first points in 20 races, ending the team's longest barren run since they first entered the championship in 1993. They were one of only three teams to get two cars to the finish in Australia.

- -

MALAYSIA

Hamilton won from pole with the fastest lap last year.

Vettel (2010, 2011, 2013) and Alonso (2005, 2007, 2012) are both three-times winners at Sepang. Raikkonen has won twice, Button and Hamilton once.

Ferrari have won six of the 16 races held to date in Malaysia.

Nine of the 16 have been won from pole. The lowest grid placing ending in victory was Alonso's 2012 win from eighth place.

Button took his first F1 podium at Sepang in 2004 and has started 15 times there, more than any other driver.

Mercedes have Malaysian oil giant Petronas as title sponsor.

The track is one of the most abrasive on the calendar with fast corners. Drivers are expected to make at least two stops (Hamilton won with three last year). Rain can be expected, with standing water a problem.

- - - -

MILESTONES

Toro Rosso's Max Verstappen, aged 17, became the youngest driver to start a Formula One race.

Vettel finished third on his Ferrari debut, becoming the 56th driver for the team to stand on the F1 podium and third German after Michael Schumacher and Wolfgang von Trips. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Patrick Johnston)