May 20 Formula One statistics for Sunday's Monaco Grand Prix:

Lap distance: 3.340km. Total distance: 260.520km (78 laps)

Race lap record: Michael Schumacher (Germany) one minute 14.439 seconds, Ferrari 2004.

2014 pole: Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes one minute 15.989 seconds

2014 winner: Rosberg

Start time: 1400 local (1300 GMT)

Tyres: Supersoft (red), soft (yellow)

WINS

Four times champion Sebastian Vettel has 40 career wins, double world champions Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso 36 and 32 respectively, Kimi Raikkonen 20 and Jenson Button 15.

One more win for Vettel would put him level with the late Brazilian triple world champion Ayrton Senna in third place in the all-time lists.

Ferrari have won 222 races, McLaren 182, Williams 114 and Red Bull 50. Mercedes have won 33.

McLaren have not won for 43 races, a run that dates back to Brazil 2012. They went 48 races without a win from 1993-97.

POLE POSITION

Mercedes have been on pole for the last 16 races. The record for successive poles is 24 (Williams 1992/93).

Rosberg claimed his first pole of the season in Spain, ending Hamilton's run of four in a row.

Rosberg took 11 poles last year, when Mercedes and Williams were the only teams to start on pole. The German is the only driver to have finished every race so far this season in the same position where he started.

Ferrari's last pole was in Germany with Alonso in 2012.

PODIUM

Only Mercedes and Ferrari drivers have appeared on the podium this season -- Hamilton, Rosberg, Vettel and Raikkonen.

Hamilton has been on the podium for 12 races in a row, the longest such run he has had. Only two drivers -- Schumacher (19) and Alonso (15) -- have done better.

Rosberg now has 31 career podiums, the same number as the late Australian champion Jack Brabham. Hamilton has 75, five short of the late Brazilian Ayrton Senna.

Vettel has been on the podium four times in his first five races for Ferrari.

POINTS

McLaren have gone five races without scoring a point, their worst ever start to a season.

- -

MONACO

Rosberg has won the last two Monaco Grands Prix. Only three drivers have ever won three in a row in the principality: Graham Hill, Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost.

Ferrari have not won in Monaco since 2001, with Michael Schumacher. They have, however, set the fastest lap in six of the last 11 races.

The driver on pole has won 10 of the last 14 races in Monaco. In 1996, Frenchman Olivier Panis won from 14th on the starting grid -- the lowest winning start position to date.

Since 1950, only 10 times has the race been won by a driver starting lower than third.

Six former Monaco winners will be on Sunday's grid: Rosberg (2013), Vettel (2011), Button (2009), Hamilton (2008), Alonso (2006 and 2007), Raikkonen (2005).

MILESTONE

The Spanish Grand Prix marked two years since Alonso last won a race.

Button made his 100th start for McLaren in Barcelona.