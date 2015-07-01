July 1 Formula One statistics for Sunday's British Grand Prix at Silverstone:

- - - -

Lap distance: 5.891km (52 laps). Total distance: 306,198km

Race lap record: Mark Webber (Australia) Red Bull one minute 33.401 seconds, 2013.

2014 pole: Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 1:35.766 seconds.

2014 winner: Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes

Start time: 1200 GMT (1300 local)

Tyres: Hard (orange), Medium (white)

- -

WINS

Mercedes have had five one-two finishes this season and won seven of eight races so far.

Four-times champion Sebastian Vettel has 40 career wins, double world champion Lewis Hamilton is on 37 and Fernando Alonso 32. Kimi Raikkonen has won 20 races, Jenson Button 15 and Nico Rosberg 11.

One more victory for Vettel would put him level with the late Brazilian triple world champion Ayrton Senna in third place on the all-time lists.

Ferrari have won 222 races, McLaren 182, Williams 114 and Red Bull 50. Mercedes have won 36.

McLaren have not won for 46 races, a run that dates back to Brazil 2012. They went 48 races without a win from 1993-97.

- -

POLE POSITION

Mercedes have been on pole for the last 19 races. The record for successive poles is 24 (Williams 1992-93).

Hamilton has been on pole in seven of the eight races this season, the same number as he took all last year. Rosberg beat him in Spain. Hamilton has 45 career poles, Rosberg 16.

Rosberg took 11 poles last year, when Mercedes and Williams were the only teams to start on pole. The last non-Mercedes pole was Austria, 2014.

Ferrari's last pole was in Germany with Alonso in 2012.

- -

PODIUM

Six drivers from three teams have appeared on the podium this season -- Hamilton, Rosberg, Vettel, Raikkonen, Valtteri Bottas and Felipe Massa.

Hamilton has now been on the podium for 15 races in a row. Only Michael Schumacher (19) has done better.

Rosberg now has 34 career podiums. Hamilton has 78, two short of Senna.

- -

POINTS

Hamilton leads Rosberg by 10 points.

Venezuelan Pastor Maldonado, for Lotus, has scored as many points in the last two races as in his previous 45.

Only McLaren's double world champion Fernando Alonso and the two Manor Marussia drivers have yet to score.

- -

BRITAIN

Mercedes have won the last two British Grands Prix and are chasing a Silverstone hat-trick.

Silverstone hosted the first Formula One world championship race in 1950, two years after putting on a grand prix for the first time. This year's race is the 49th at Silverstone, with only Monza and Monaco hosting more.

Pole is not a significant advantage, historically. Only four times in the last 20 races has the quickest driver in qualifying gone on to win. But every winner has started from fourth or higher since 2000.

The race has never been won by anyone starting outside the top 10.

The last British winner was Hamilton in 2014, who also won in 2008. The only British drivers to win their home race three times or more were Jim Clark (five) and Nigel Mansell (four).

McLaren's Jenson Button, the most experienced driver on the starting grid, has never stood on the podium at his home race.

Ferrari have won 16 times in Britain, McLaren 14 and Williams 10.

Five current drivers have won at Silverstone: Rosberg, Hamilton (twice), Alonso (twice), Vettel and Raikkonen.

- - - -

MILESTONES

Hamilton needs to lead for just one lap at Silverstone to break the record he shares with Jackie Stewart of leading 17 consecutive Grands Prix.

Alonso has now suffered four retirements in a row, a career first for the Spaniard.

Rosberg celebrated his 30th birthday last Saturday. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Justin Palmer)