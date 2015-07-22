July 22 Formula One statistics for Sunday's Hungarian Grand Prix at the Hungaroring, Budapest:

Lap distance: 4.381km (70 laps). Total distance: 306.630km.

Race lap record: Michael Schumacher (Germany) Ferrari 2004, one minute 19.071 seconds.

2014 pole: Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 1:22.715.

2014 winner: Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Red Bull

Start time: 1200 GMT (1400 local)

Tyres: Medium (white), Soft (yellow)

WINS

Mercedes have had six one-two finishes this season and won eight of nine races so far. Double world champion Lewis Hamilton has won five of them.

Four-times champion Sebastian Vettel has 40 career wins, Hamilton is on 38 and Fernando Alonso 32. Kimi Raikkonen has won 20 races, Jenson Button 15 and Rosberg 11.

One more victory for Vettel would put him level with the late Brazilian triple world champion Ayrton Senna in third place on the all-time lists.

Ferrari have won 222 races, McLaren 182, Williams 114 and Red Bull 50. Mercedes have won 37.

McLaren have not won for 47 races, a run that dates back to Brazil 2012. They went 48 races without a win from 1993-97.

POLE POSITION

Mercedes have been on pole for the last 20 races. The record for successive poles is 24 (Williams 1992-93).

Hamilton has been on pole in eight of the nine races this season, one more than he took all last year. Rosberg beat him in Spain. Hamilton has 46 career poles, Rosberg 16.

Rosberg took 11 poles last year, when Mercedes and Williams were the only teams to start on pole. The last non-Mercedes pole was Austria, 2014.

Ferrari's last pole was in Germany with Alonso in 2012.

PODIUM

Six drivers from three teams have appeared on the podium this season -- Hamilton, Rosberg, Vettel, Raikkonen, Valtteri Bottas and Felipe Massa.

Hamilton, Rosberg and Vettel have shared the podium in six of the races.

Hamilton has now been on the podium for 16 races in a row. Only Michael Schumacher (19) has done better.

Rosberg now has 34 career podiums. Hamilton has 79, one short of Senna.

POINTS

Hamilton leads Rosberg by 17 points.

Vettel has been in the points for 20 successive races. The record of 27 is held by Ferrari team mate Raikkonen.

Alonso's point for McLaren at Silverstone was his first for the team since October 2007.

The two Manor Marussia drivers, Will Stevens and Roberto Merhi, are now the only ones yet to score.

HUNGARY

Hungary's debut in 1986 made it the first F1 race in eastern Europe behind what was then the 'Iron Curtain'. This weekend's race is the 30th Hungarian GP.

The track is the slowest permanent circuit on the calendar.

Hamilton has won four times in Hungary (a record he shares with Schumacher). While three of those wins were from pole, he is the only driver to win from pole in the last 10 years at the Hungaroring.

Button (2006) and Alonso (2003) took their first wins in Hungary. Button's was from 14th on the grid, which remains the lowest winning start for the race. The Briton's 2011 win was also his 200th race.

Zsolt Baumgartner is the only Hungarian driver to have competed in his home race (in 2003 and 2004).

MILESTONES

Hamilton has now led at least one lap of a record 18 consecutive Grands Prix. His current run dates back to Hungary last year. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by John O'Brien)