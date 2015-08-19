Aug 19 Formula One statistics for Sunday's Belgian Grand Prix at Spa-Francorchamps:

- - - -

Lap distance: 7.004km (44 laps). Total distance: 308.052km.

Race lap record: Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Red Bull, one minute 47.263 seconds (2009)

2014 pole: Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes

2014 winner: Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Red Bull

Start time: 1200 GMT (1400 local)

Tyres: Medium (white), Soft (yellow)

- -

WINS

Mercedes have had six one-two finishes this season and won eight of 10 races so far. Double world champion Lewis Hamilton has won five of them.

Four-times champion Sebastian Vettel has 41 career wins, Hamilton is on 38 and Fernando Alonso 32. Kimi Raikkonen has won 20 races, Jenson Button 15 and Rosberg 11.

Ferrari have won 223 races, McLaren 182, Williams 114 and Red Bull 50. Mercedes have won 37.

McLaren have not won for 48 races, a run that dates back to Brazil 2012. They also went 48 races without a win from 1993-97.

- -

POLE POSITION

Mercedes have been on pole for the last 21 races. The record for successive poles is 24 (Williams 1992-93).

Hamilton has been on pole in nine of the 10 races this season, two more than he took all last year, and can clinch the pole trophy this weekend. Rosberg was on pole in Spain. Hamilton has 47 career poles, Rosberg 16.

Rosberg took 11 poles last year, when Mercedes and Williams were the only teams to start on pole. The last non-Mercedes pole was Austria, 2014.

Ferrari's last pole was in Germany with Alonso in 2012.

- -

PODIUM

Eight drivers from four teams have appeared on the podium this season -- Hamilton, Rosberg (Mercedes), Vettel, Raikkonen (Ferrari), Valtteri Bottas, Felipe Massa (Williams), Daniil Kvyat and Daniel Ricciardo (Red Bull).

Hamilton, Rosberg and Vettel have shared the podium in six of the races.

Hamilton's run of 16 successive podium finishes ended in Hungary last month, along with his hopes of matching Michael Schumacher's record of 19 this season. Mercedes also ended their run of 28 successive podium appearances.

Rosberg has 34 career podiums. Hamilton 79, one short of Ayrton Senna.

- -

POINTS

Hamilton leads Rosberg by 21 points.

Vettel has been in the points for 21 successive races. The record of 27 is held by Ferrari team mate Raikkonen.

The two Manor Marussia drivers, Will Stevens and Roberto Merhi, are the only ones yet to score.

- -

BELGIUM

Spa is the longest lap of the season and one of the fastest, with an average speed of around 230kph. Cars are flat out for about 70 percent of the time, making it the hardest circuit of the year for engines.

The circuit has hosted 47 of the 59 Belgian GPs to date.

Michael Schumacher won six times at Spa, more than any driver. Raikkonen has four wins there.

There are no Formula One drivers racing with a Belgian licence at present, although Dutch teenager Max Verstappen is Belgian-born, has a Belgian mother and lives in Belgium.

Ferrari and McLaren have both won 12 times at Spa. Red Bull have won the last two races there and three of the last four.

Only five of the last 13 races at Spa have been won from pole position.

Six of the current drivers have won at Spa: Button (2012), Vettel (2011 and 2013), Hamilton (2010), Raikkonen (2004, 2005, 2007 and 2009), Massa (2008) and Ricciardo (2014).

- - - -

MILESTONES

After his victory in Hungary, Vettel is now level with the late Brazilian triple world champion Ayrton Senna in third place on the all-time list of race winners. Only Schumacher (91) and Alain Prost (51) have more.

Hamilton's record of leading at least one lap of the last 18 races ended in Hungary. The Mercedes run of 28 successive races led also came to an end.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ed Osmond)