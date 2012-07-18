July 18 Formula One statistics for Sunday's German Grand Prix at Hockenheim (round 10 of the 20-race season):

-

Lap distance: 4.574km, 67 laps, total distance: 306.458km

Race lap record: Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) McLaren (2004) one minute 13.780.

Start time: 1200GMT

2010 pole (2011 was at Nuerburgring): Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Red Bull 1:13.791.

-

WINS

Ferrari's Fernando Alonso and Red Bull's Mark Webber are the only drivers to win twice this season after an unprecedented run of seven different winners in the first seven races (Jenson Button/Alonso/Nico Rosberg/Vettel/Pastor Maldonado/Webber/Lewis Hamilton).

Ferrari have won 218 races since the championship started in 1950, McLaren 177, Williams 114 and Red Bull 30.

Seven-times champion Michael Schumacher holds the record for driver victories with 91. Alonso has 29, Vettel 22, Kimi Raikkonen 18, Lewis Hamilton 18.

Raikkonen's last win was in Belgium with Ferrari in 2009. Schumacher's last win was in China with Ferrari in 2006.

-

POLE

Alonso's pole at Silverstone was Ferrari's first since Singapore in September 2010.

Ferrari last had two poles in a row in 2010.

McLaren can take their 150th pole in Hockenheim. It would have come in Barcelona after Hamilton qualified fastest but he was stripped of pole for a fuel miscalculation.

Vettel took 15 pole positions in 2011, the most anyone has achieved in a single season. He has been on pole three times this year. Red Bull took 18 poles last year, a record for a team.

Vettel has 33 poles to his credit, the same number that Jim Clark and Alain Prost took in their entire F1 careers. Only Schumacher (68) and the late Ayrton Senna (65) managed more. Alonso has 21.

-

PODIUM

Both Red Bull drivers were on the podium in Silverstone for the first time this year.

Schumacher's third place in Valencia was the first podium of his comeback with Mercedes and the first since he was at Ferrari in 2006. At 43, he is the oldest driver to stand on the podium since Australian Jack Brabham aged 44 in 1970.

Vettel's third place in Britain ended a run of four races without being on the podium, his worst drought since a six race podium-less streak at the end of 2008/early 2009.

-

POINTS

Alonso has finished his last 21 races in the points. Schumacher holds the record of 24 scoring finishes in a row.

Caterham (formerly Team Lotus and Lotus Racing), Marussia (Previously Virgin Racing) and HRT have yet to score a point in more than two seasons of competing.

-

GERMANY

Schumacher was the last German driver to win in Germany, with Ferrari in 2006. He also won at the Nuerburgring that season.

Germany has five F1 active drivers - Vettel, Schumacher, Rosberg, Nico Hulkenberg and Timo Glock - more than any other nation. The first three have all won races.

Vettel has never won in Germany or in July.

Formula One drivers have not yet raced at Hockenheim with the Pirelli tyres, due to the circuit alternation with Nuerburgring.

The race will be the 33rd held at Hockenheim. It is also the 10th anniversary of the circuit re-design.

The safety car has been deployed twice in seven races over the past 10 years at Hockenheim.

-

MILESTONE

Hamilton, last year's winner in Germany (Nuerburgring), will be celebrating his 100th Grand Prix. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Pritha Sarkar)