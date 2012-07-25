July 25 Formula One statistics for Sunday's Hungarian Grand Prix in Budapest (round 11 of the 20-race season):

-

Lap distance: 70 laps of 4.381km, 306.630km total distance.

Race lap record: Michael Schumacher (Germany) Ferrari 2004 one minute 19.071 seconds.

Start time: 1200GMT

2011 pole: Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Red Bull one minute 19.815 seconds.

-

WINS

Ferrari's Fernando Alonso is the only driver to have won three races this season. Red Bull's Mark Webber has won twice.

The championship started with an unprecedented run of seven different winners in the first seven races (Jenson Button/Alonso/Nico Rosberg/Vettel/Pastor Maldonado/Webber/Lewis Hamilton).

Ferrari have won 219 races since the championship started in 1950, McLaren 177, Williams 114 and Red Bull 30.

Seven-times champion Michael Schumacher holds the record for driver victories with 91. Alonso has 30, Vettel 22, Kimi Raikkonen 18, Lewis Hamilton 18.

One more win would lift Alonso level with Britain's 1992 champion Nigel Mansell as fourth equal in the all-time lists.

Raikkonen's last win was in Belgium with Ferrari in 2009. Schumacher's last win was in China with Ferrari in 2006.

-

POLE

Alonso's pole at Hockenheim last weekend was the first time since 2010 that Ferrari have had two poles in a row.

Ferrari last had three poles in succession in 2008. Alonso last had three in a row with Renault in 2006, when he won his second title.

McLaren can take their 150th pole in Budapest. It would have come in Barcelona after Hamilton qualified fastest but he was stripped of pole for a fuel miscalculation.

Vettel took 15 pole positions in 2011, the most anyone has achieved in a single season. He has been on pole three times this year. Red Bull took 18 poles last year, a record for a team.

Vettel has 33 poles to his credit, the same number that Jim Clark and Alain Prost took in their entire F1 careers. Only Schumacher (68) and the late Ayrton Senna (65) managed more. Alonso has 22.

-

PODIUM

The podium in Germany, after Vettel was demoted, was made up of three world champions for the third time this season.

-

POINTS

Alonso has finished his last 22 races in the points. Schumacher holds the record of 24 scoring finishes in a row.

Caterham (formerly Team Lotus and Lotus Racing), Marussia (Previously Virgin Racing) and HRT have yet to score a point in more than two seasons of competing.

-

HUNGARY

This weekend's race is the 27th Hungarian Grand Prix.

McLaren have won four of the last five races at the Hungaroring.

Despite the circuit having a reputation as difficult to overtake on, only one of the last seven races there has been won from pole.

Only twice in the last 12 years has the winner in Hungary gone on to win the title that year (Michael Schumacher 2004, 2001).

Schumacher has won four times in Hungary. Hamilton and Button have triumphed twice.

The only Hungarian to have competed in the Formula One championship was Zsolt Baumgartner with Jordan and Minardi in 2003 and 2004. He scored a point for Minardi in 2004.

Button and Alonso both took their first grand prix wins in Hungary.

-

MILESTONE

Alonso turns 31 on Sunday and can celebrate with his 31st grand prix victory.

Hamilton started his 100th race last weekend. Webber chalked up his 100th for Red Bull. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by John O'Brien)