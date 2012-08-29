Aug 29 Formula One statistics for Sunday's Belgian Grand Prix at Spa-Francorchamps:

-

Lap distance: 7.004km, total distance 308.052km (44 laps)

Race lap record: Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) McLaren 1:45.108 (2004)

Start time: 1200 GMT (1400 local)

2011 pole: Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Red Bull 1:48.298

-

WINS

Ferrari's Fernando Alonso is the only driver to have won three races this season. Red Bull's Mark Webber and McLaren's Lewis Hamilton have won twice.

The championship started with an unprecedented run of seven different winners in the first seven races (Jenson Button/Alonso/Nico Rosberg/Vettel/Pastor Maldonado/Webber/Hamilton).

Ferrari have won 219 races since the championship started in 1950, McLaren 178, Williams 114 and Red Bull 30.

Seven-times champion Michael Schumacher holds the record for driver victories with 91. Alonso has 30, Vettel 22, Hamilton 19, Raikkonen 18.

One more win would lift Alonso level with Britain's 1992 champion Nigel Mansell as fourth equal in the all-time lists.

Raikkonen's last win was in Belgium with Ferrari in 2009. Schumacher's last win was in China with Ferrari in 2006.

-

POLE

Hamilton's pole in Hungary before the August break was McLaren's 150th.

Vettel took 15 pole positions in 2011, the most anyone has achieved in a single season. He has been on pole three times this year. Red Bull took 18 poles last year, a record for a team.

Vettel has 33 poles to his credit, the same number that Jim Clark and Alain Prost took in their entire F1 careers. Only Schumacher (68) and the late Ayrton Senna (65) managed more. Alonso and Hamilton have 22.

-

POINTS

Alonso has finished his last 23 races in the points and can equal Schumacher's 2001-03 record (also with Ferrari) of 24 scoring finishes in a row.

Caterham (formerly Team Lotus and Lotus Racing), Marussia (Previously Virgin Racing) and HRT have yet to score a point in more than two seasons of competing.

-

BELGIUM

There are no Belgian drivers in Sunday's race. Only seven Belgians have scored points in Formula One. The last to do so was Thierry Boutsen in 1992.

Ferrari have won six times in 10 years in Belgium.

Schumacher has won more times at Spa (six) than anyone else.

Ferrari and McLaren had won every race at Spa since 1999 until Vettel triumphed for Red Bull last year.

Four of the last 10 races at Spa have been won from pole and seven of 10 from the front row.

The safety car has been deployed in six of the last 10 Belgian Grands Prix.

-

MILESTONE

Michael Schumacher celebrates his 300th Formula One Grand Prix this weekend. Only Brazilian Rubens Barrichello has taken part in more.

MOST GRANDS PRIX IN F1

1. Barrichello 322

2. Schumacher 299

3. Riccardo Patrese (Italy) 256

4. Jarno Trulli (Italy) 252

5. David Coulthard (Britain) 246

6. Giancarlo Fisichella (Italy) 229

7. Button 219

8. Gerhard Berger (Austria) 210

9. Andrea De Cesaris (Italy) 208

10.Nelson Piquet (Brazil) 204

(Source: Mercedes)

The 43-year-old seven times world champion's first grand prix was with the Jordan team at Spa on Aug. 25, 1991 where he qualified seventh. He retired after seven laps of the race with a clutch problem.

Schumacher also took the first victory of his career at Spa in 1992, with Benetton. The German wrapped up his seventh world title at Spa in 2004, the 14th of 18 races that season. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Tom Bartlett)