Sept 5 Formula One statistics for Sunday's Italian Grand Prix at Monza:

-

Lap distance: 5.793km (53 laps). Total distance 306.720km

Race lap record: Rubens Barrichello (Brazil) Ferrari, 2004: One minute 21.046 seconds.

Start time: 1200 GMT (1400 local)

2011 pole: Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Red Bull 1:22.275

-

WINS

Ferrari's Fernando Alonso is the only driver to have won three races this season. Red Bull's Mark Webber, McLaren's Lewis Hamilton and Jenson Button have won twice.

The championship started with an unprecedented run of seven different winners in the first seven races (Button/Alonso/Nico Rosberg/Vettel/Pastor Maldonado/Webber/Hamilton).

Ferrari have won 219 races since the championship started in 1950, McLaren 179, Williams 114 and Red Bull 30.

Seven-times champion Michael Schumacher holds the record for driver victories with 91. Alonso has 30, Vettel 22, Hamilton 19, Raikkonen 18.

One more win would lift Alonso level with Britain's 1992 champion Nigel Mansell as fourth equal in the all-time list.

Raikkonen's last win was in Belgium with Ferrari in 2009. Schumacher's last win was in China with Ferrari in 2006.

Jenson Button's win in Spa last weekend was his 14th, lifting him level with Australian Jack Brabham, Briton Graham Hill and Brazilian Emerson Fittipaldi in the all-time lists.

-

POLE

Vettel took 15 pole positions in 2011, the most anyone has achieved in a single season. He has been on pole three times this year. Red Bull took 18 poles last year, a record for a team.

Vettel has 33 poles to his credit, the same number that Jim Clark and Alain Prost took in their entire F1 careers. Only Schumacher (68) and the late Ayrton Senna (65) managed more. Alonso and Hamilton have 22.

Seven of 12 races this year have been won from pole.

-

POINTS

Alonso's retirement at Spa ended his run of successive scoring finishes at 23, one short of Schumacher's 2001-03 record (also with Ferrari) of 24 in a row.

Caterham (formerly Team Lotus and Lotus Racing), Marussia (Previously Virgin Racing) and HRT have yet to score a point in more than two seasons of competing.

-

ITALY

There are no Italian drivers in Sunday's race, but several of Italian ancestry.

Of the 62 Italian Grand Prix held since the Formula One championship started, all but one have been at Monza.

Monza is the quickest track on the calendar, with top speeds of up to 340kph.

Ferrari have won eight of the last 16 races at Monza. Six of the last 10 Italian Grands Prix have been won from pole.

The only two drivers in the last two decades to win at Monza and go on to take the title have both been Germans - Schumacher in 2000 and 2003 with Ferrari and Vettel last year.

The last Italian driver to win at Monza was Ludovico Scarfiotti with Ferrari in 1966. The last win in Italy by an Italian was Riccardo Patrese at Imola in 1990.

-

MILESTONE

Lotus's Romain Grosjean is the first driver since 1994 to be banned for a race. In 1994, Michael Schumacher, Mika Hakkinen and Eddie Irvine were all given bans.

Jerome d'Ambrosio, Grosjean's replacement, can become the first Belgian to score a point since Thierry Boutsen in Australia in November 1992. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Martyn Herman.)