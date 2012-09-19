Sept 19 Formula One statistics for Sunday's Singapore Grand Prix:

-

Lap distance: 5.073km. Total distance: 309.316km (61 laps)

Race lap record: Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari 1:45.599 (2008)

Start time: 1200 GMT (2000 local)

2011 pole: Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Red Bull 1:44.381

-

WINS

Ferrari's Fernando Alonso and McLaren's Lewis Hamilton are the only drivers to have won three races this season. Red Bull's Mark Webber and McLaren's Jenson Button have won twice.

The championship started with an unprecedented run of seven different winners in the first seven races (Button/Alonso/Nico Rosberg/Vettel/Pastor Maldonado/Webber/Hamilton).

Ferrari have won 219 races since the championship started in 1950, McLaren 180, Williams 114 and Red Bull 30.

Seven-times champion Michael Schumacher holds the record for driver victories with 91. Alonso has 30, Vettel 22, Hamilton 20, Raikkonen 18.

One more win would lift Alonso level with Britain's 1992 champion Nigel Mansell as fourth equal in the all-time list.

Raikkonen's last win was in Belgium with Ferrari in 2009. Schumacher's last win was in China with Ferrari in 2006.

Hamilton's Italian GP win at Monza lifted him level with McLaren's double world champion Mika Hakkinen, at 13th equal in the all-time list of winners.

McLaren have won the last three races. The last time they won four races in a row was in 2005 when they had a run of six successive victories with Raikkonen and Juan Pablo Montoya(Hungary/Turkey/Italy/Belgium/Brazil/Japan)

-

POLE

Vettel took 15 pole positions in 2011, the most anyone has achieved in a single season. He has been on pole three times this year. Red Bull took 18 poles last year, a record for a team.

Vettel has 33 poles to his credit, the same number that Jim Clark and Alain Prost took in their entire F1 careers. Only Schumacher (68) and the late Ayrton Senna (65) managed more. Hamilton has 23, Alonso 22.

Eight of 13 races this year have been won from pole.

McLaren have been on pole in the last three races.

-

POINTS

Caterham (formerly Team Lotus and Lotus Racing), Marussia (Previously Virgin Racing) and HRT have yet to score a point in more than two seasons of competing.

-

SINGAPORE

Singapore is the only F1 race run entirely at night. The floodlit Marina Bay track, with 23 corners, is the second slowest of the year (after Monaco) and the grand prix one of the longest. All four races held so far have run to within five minutes of the two-hour mark.

Alonso has won twice in Singapore and finished on the podium three times.

Only champions have won in Singapore so far (Alonso in 2008 and 2010, Hamilton in 2009 and Vettel in 2011).

The driver on pole has won three times in Singapore. The exception was 2008 when Ferrari's Felipe Massa was on pole and Alonso won for Renault after his Brazilian team mate Nelson Piquet crashed deliberately.

The safety car has been deployed at least once in every Singapore Grand Prix.

-

MILESTONE

Alonso's third place at Monza was the Spaniard's 80th career podium finish. He is now level with the late Brazilian triple champion Ayrton Senna in third place on the all-time lists. Only Schumacher (155) and Alain Prost (106) have more.

Ferrari and technical partner Shell are celebrating 500 races together this weekend. (Compiled by Alan Baldwin, editing by Clare Fallon)